Chris Pratt's Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Glimpse of Son Ford 1 Month After He Was Born: Photo
Katherine Schwarzenegger gave a glimpse at her and Chris Pratt's little boy — almost one month after they welcomed the tot, named Ford, into the world.
"November," the star, 34, captioned a slew of snapshots from that month on Friday, December 6. The photoset included the baby's feet, in addition to a photo of herself when she was pregnant.
Of course, people loved seeing Schwarzenegger, who shares Eloise Christina, 2, and Lyla Maria, 4, enjoy her time with her little family.
One person wrote, "Those lil tootsies! 😍," while another said, "What beautiful memories you’ve made. And playing rumikub is so much fun!! You should try Blokus with the girls. ♥️."
A third person added: "Congratulations! ❤️ What a beautiful gift for the holidays."
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-three confirmed the exciting news via Instagram last month. (The actor is also dad to son Jack, 12, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris.)
“We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt,” they wrote. “Mama and baby are doing well and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful.”
The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 45, gushed to E! News about his little brood in May.
"They are cute and they're wonderful," he shared. "They're sweet, polite, kind, joyous little angels, and I love them."
"I think there's a new age of parenting," he continued. "I grew up, I did exactly what my parents said all the time. I never knew I could say 'no' to my parents. And now I'm a guy who didn't have a super healthy grip on his own emotions. So we're trying to raise them in a way that they feel comfortable expressing themselves."
The couple began dating in 2018 when they were set up by her mom, Maria Shriver. In January 2019, they were engaged, going on to get married in June of that year in Montecito, Calif.
The brunette babe has been open about how her parents — Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger — have helped her to enter this new era in stride.
"My mom and I are always really close and talk several times a day about everything," the star told People. "And it's been such a beautiful experience to be able to step into my journey with motherhood and also watch my mom step into her journey in grandmotherhood."
"I want to do so much of the same that she did with us kids when she raised us and continues to raise us," she added.