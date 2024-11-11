Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Their Third Child — and Reveal His Name: 'Blessed and Grateful'

The mom-of-three has been open about how her parents — Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger — have taught her life lessons now that she's raising kids of her own.

"My mom and I are always really close and talk several times a day about everything," the star told People. "And it's been such a beautiful experience to be able to step into my journey with motherhood and also watch my mom step into her journey in grandmotherhood."

"I want to do so much of the same that she did with us kids when she raised us and continues to raise us," she added.