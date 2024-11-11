Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Their Third Child — and Reveal His Name: 'Blessed and Grateful'
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's family is getting bigger and bigger!
On Monday, November 11, the pair, who share daughters Eloise Christina, 2, and Lyla Maria, 4, confirmed the exciting news via Instagram. (The actor also dad to son Jack, 12, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris.)
“We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt,” they wrote. “Mama and baby are doing well and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful.”
Of course, people were elated to hear the news. Schwarzenegger's mom, Maria Shriver, wrote: "He hit the parent jackpot ! And of course the grandparent one too lol," while another said, "And I'm so over the moon for all of you. Scorpios rule."
A second person exclaimed, "Soooo happy for you mama!!!!! Such a blessing!! 🙏🏼 Make sure you stay hydrated and drink your momjug 😍," while another said, "Awe yay! Congrats Katherine and fam! So happy for you ❤️."
The couple began dating in 2018 when they were set up by Shriver. In January 2019, they were engaged, going on to get married in June of that year in Montecito, Calif.
The mom-of-three has been open about how her parents — Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger — have taught her life lessons now that she's raising kids of her own.
"My mom and I are always really close and talk several times a day about everything," the star told People. "And it's been such a beautiful experience to be able to step into my journey with motherhood and also watch my mom step into her journey in grandmotherhood."
"I want to do so much of the same that she did with us kids when she raised us and continues to raise us," she added.
Katherine, 34, also said she's lucky to have her mom around to lean on.
"Since I got engaged to Chris, [my mom] has always been very mindful that these are people we're bringing into our family and I want to make sure those relationships are great relationships," she shared.
"My mom is always checking in to make sure if I invite her over to watch a movie or have dinner, she's like, 'Is Chris good with that too?' Because her relationship with Chris and also with my brother's future wife is super important to her, and I think that that's such a beautiful thing," she added.