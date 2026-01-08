'SNL' Star Chris Redd Says He 'Felt Bad' About Dating Pal Kenan Thompson's Ex-Wife: 'I Did Choose Love'

Evangeline is the ex-wife of longtime SNL cast member Kenan Thompson , and Redd admitted the situation was emotionally complicated and far from intentional.

Former Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd opened up about his relationship with Christina Evangeline .

Redd made it clear the relationship wasn't planned or done behind anyone’s back, explaining that it developed organically at a difficult time in both of their lives.

After more than a decade together, Thompson and Evangeline split in June 2022 — just months before Redd began dating her that fall.

"I know everybody talks about me dating Kenan Thompson's ex-wife and how that came to be, and I'm gonna just tell it to you straight," Redd began.

Redd made it clear he never crossed lines while Evangeline was married, insisting there was no scheme behind the romance and claiming everything was fine before it "got crazy."

"She helped me with my therapy journey, and she told me things about her life that made me look at a lot of people involved differently," he said. "And in that time, we fell in love, and I felt bad from the start."