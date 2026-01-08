or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > SNL
OK LogoNEWS

'SNL' Star Chris Redd Says He 'Felt Bad' About Dating Pal Kenan Thompson's Ex-Wife: 'I Did Choose Love'

Split image of Chris Redd and Christina Evangeline
Source: MEGA

Chris Redd broke his silence on his relationship with Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife, Christina Evangeline.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 8 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Former Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd opened up about his relationship with Christina Evangeline.

Evangeline is the ex-wife of longtime SNL cast member Kenan Thompson, and Redd admitted the situation was emotionally complicated and far from intentional.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Chris Redd opened up about his relationship with Kenan Thompson's ex-wife, Christina Evangeline.
Source: MEGA

Chris Redd opened up about his relationship with Kenan Thompson's ex-wife, Christina Evangeline.

Redd made it clear the relationship wasn't planned or done behind anyone’s back, explaining that it developed organically at a difficult time in both of their lives.

After more than a decade together, Thompson and Evangeline split in June 2022 — just months before Redd began dating her that fall.

"I know everybody talks about me dating Kenan Thompson's ex-wife and how that came to be, and I'm gonna just tell it to you straight," Redd began.

Redd made it clear he never crossed lines while Evangeline was married, insisting there was no scheme behind the romance and claiming everything was fine before it "got crazy."

"She helped me with my therapy journey, and she told me things about her life that made me look at a lot of people involved differently," he said. "And in that time, we fell in love, and I felt bad from the start."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of The pair started dating in 2022.
Source: MEGA

The pair started dating in 2022.

Despite his feelings, Redd admitted the hardest part was knowing the romance could hurt Thompson, someone he worked alongside for years.

Redd admitted the situation weighed on him from the beginning, calling it an "emotional double-edged sword."

"I really love everything me and Kenan did, bro. I really appreciated every piece of work we put together," he said. "I think that we were a great team, and I hate doing something to somebody that I know would hurt them."

"I don't feel player for this s--- at all. But I did choose love," Redd said.

MORE ON:
SNL

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of The comedian said Kenan Thompson was aware of the couple's relationship before it went public.
Source: MEGA

The comedian said Kenan Thompson was aware of the couple's relationship before it went public.

According to Redd, Thompson was aware of the relationship before it became public.

He agreed to keep it private, but a year later "everybody found out."

"But I was in love, and I was spiraling out," he shared. "By the time everybody found out — the world found out — I was out of there, SNL, you know?"

Image of Redd joined Saturday Night Live in 2017.
Source: MEGA

Chris Redd joined Saturday Night Live in 2017.

Redd joined Saturday Night Live in 2017 and quickly became known for his high-energy performances and musical comedy sketches.

He remained on the show for five seasons before departing in 2022, the same year Thompson and Evangeline split.

During his time on the long-running NBC series, Redd frequently appeared alongside Thompson, who has been a cast staple for more than two decades.

He also made an appearance on Thompson’s self-titled sitcom, Kenan, in 2021, which was later canceled after two seasons.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.