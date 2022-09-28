Kenan Thompson's Estranged Wife Dating His Former 'SNL' Costar Chris Redd
Kenan Thompson's estranged wife, Christina Evangeline, sure has a type! After splitting from the Kenan & Kel alum, she has moved on with his former Saturday Night Live costar Chris Redd.
Though the situation may be awkward, a source claimed there was no overlap and there's "no bad blood" between the two stars.
Redd, 37, and Evangeline, 33, started seeing each other in the past year, as she and Thompson have been doing their own thing since 2019.
Thompson and the interior designer, who share daughters Georgia and Gianna, quietly separated in 2020, but their divorce was officially announced in June.
“They remain close as co-parents and have remained very close throughout the separation,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “[They] are completely amicable. There’s nothing juicy about why they split.”
“Kenan and Christina agreed to split custody,” the insider added. “They’re still close as coparents and they plan on spending holidays together and celebrate their daughters’ birthdays as a family.”
Thompson, who recently hosted the 2022 Emmys, looks like he's not letting the divorce drag him down. In fact, he was seen partying this summer at several New York City events.
“He looked like he was having so much fun,” one insider said of his appearance at the Times Square Hard Rock Hotel’s opening. “He emceed the start of the show before John Legend performed and brought his drink on stage and kept saying how he was just ‘chillin’.”
The former couple never talked about their relationship publicly, although the TV star spoke about how sitcom Kenan, which is based off his life, and how his character is a widow — something Evangeline wasn't a fan of.
"She was like, 'Oh, so I'm dead?' But, I mean, she was just giving me a hard time. "But I was like, 'Yeah ... it's not you, you know what I mean? It's a show. It's a different thing,'" he told Jimmy Fallon on his talk show in April.
He added, "My wife, thank God she's still with me."