COUPLES Chrishell Stause and G Flip Never Legally Married Despite Multiple Weddings, Sources Share After Their Sudden Split Source: MEGA Chrishell Stause and G Flip reportedly never legally married despite holding multiple ceremonies and renewing their vows annually. Joshua Sila Oct. 28 2026, Published 1:06 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Chrishell Stause and G Flip may have exchanged vows in multiple ceremonies and made annual wedding anniversaries a tradition, but they never actually legally married. After their split, sources close to the former couple confirmed that the two never got around to signing a marriage certificate when they had their first ceremony in May 20, 2023 — though they reportedly had planned to legalize it later on. However, public records show no marriage records for them in Clark County, Nevada. That spares them the legal entanglements of divorce as they go their separate ways.

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G Flip Confirmed the Split With a Heartfelt Message

Source: MEGA G Flip confirmed the breakup after more than four years together, expressing lasting love for Chrishell Stause and asking for privacy as they process the split.

The stars confirmed their unexpected split on Monday, October 6. "After 4+ years Chrishell and I are no longer together," the Australian musician wrote on Instagram, asking for privacy as they process the breakup. "I will always love her, we will always share a special connection and I cherish our memories together deeply." The musician also acknowledged the difficulty of the moment, adding, "My head & heart are feeling very heavy right now and I'm not able to talk." The 33-year-old thanked supporters for their kindness and asked them to respect the former couple's privacy during the difficult period.

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Stause Shared Her Own Message About the Breakup

Source: MEGA Chrishell Stause said she remains in love with G Flip despite their split, expressing hope that time will help her heal.

Stause also addressed the separation, sharing a tearful video on Instagram to explain how she was processing the end of their relationship. "I am in love with this person, and I don't have all the information or the reasons," the Selling Sunset alum said. She expressed confidence that time would help her process the experience. "And I know that will happen, and I'm gonna heal, and everything's gonna be fine," she continued. The Days of Our Lives actress also explained why she chose to address followers directly, saying, "I just felt like you guys deserved a little bit more than a cold written statement because you have been so supportive and so loving, and we really appreciate that."

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They Made Vow Renewals a Tradition

Source: MEGA G Flip said annual vow renewals strengthened their relationship.

Stause and G Flip created a special habit of commemorating their relationship with annual ceremonies, including vow renewals in 2024 and 2025. In May 2025, G Flip explained why they wanted to repeat the tradition. "I think it's really healthy and it's good to update your vows every year. I reckon it makes you stronger, looking your person in the eyes and promising them new things every year," the chart-topping multi-instrumentalist said in an interview. G Flip also described how the idea developed after their early ceremonies, saying, "We did three in a row, and then we were like, 'We may as well just do this every year and make it a tradition.'"

Their First Ceremony Was Reported as a Wedding

Source: MEGA Chrishell Stause and G Flip exchanged vows in Las Vegas in 2023.