Tearful Chrishell Stause Reveals Split From G Flip After 4 Years Together as Selling Sunset' Star Admits She's Still 'in Love' With the Musician: Watch

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Chrishell Stause broke down in tears while revealing that she and G Flip have ended their relationship after more than four years together. The Selling Sunset star, 45, struggled to hold back her emotions as she told fans she remains in love with the Australian musician despite their heartbreaking split.

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Chrishell Stause Gets Emotional Over Breakup

Source: MEGA Chrishell Stause admitted she is still in love with G Flip despite their breakup.

Stause shared the personal update in an emotional Instagram video on Monday, October 26. "I have a pretty humbling update to share with you guys. G and I are no longer together, and we have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other," she said through tears. "That's not hard for me because I am in love with this person," she continued, trailing off as she tried to process the end of their relationship. The reality star admitted she was still trying to make sense of what had happened. "I'm sure, just like always with time, you know, you get the lessons you're meant to get," Stause reflected. "And I know that will happen, and I'm gonna heal, and everything's gonna be fine." The pair went public with their romance in May 2022 before getting married a year later in Las Vegas.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @CHRISHELL.STAUSE/INSTAGRAM Chrishell Stause shared the news on Instagram on October 26.

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'I Feel Like a Little Bit of a Failure'

Source: MEGA Chrishell Stause confessed she feels like 'a little bit of a failure' following the end of her relationship.

"I'm definitely never doing this again," she joked before explaining that her followers deserved more than "a cold written statement." She acknowledged that supporters could continue showing love to both of them, although they would now have to do so separately. The former Selling Sunset cast member then became more vulnerable about the emotional toll of the split. "I feel like a little bit of a failure," Stause confessed through tears. "There's nothing you could say about me that would be worse than what I say to myself, so I just have to kinda heal and figure this out."

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'I'm a Lover Girl'

Source: MEGA Chrishell Stause reflected on her relationship with G Flip.

Stause described herself as someone who throws herself wholeheartedly into relationships. "It's hard. It's painful. I'm a lover girl. I swing big. I miss, or maybe you don't miss," she said. The reality TV star added, "I had an amazing, over four years with G. So maybe that's not a miss, you know? Maybe it's just coming to terms with it being a different ending than you had imagined."

Chrishell Stause Wishes G Flip Happiness

Source: MEGA Chrishell Stause wished G Flip happiness.