Chrishell Stause Calls Out Ex Jason Oppenheim for 'Fanboying' Over Elon Musk's Tesla
Oct. 5 2026, Published 8:04 a.m. ET
Chrishell Stause is taking a jab at her ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim after he praised Elon Musk’s Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology on social media.
The businessman recently posted a video of himself using the FSD feature during a trip from Newport Beach to the Oppenheim Group's Los Angeles office.
“This is the most important video that I’ve ever posted,” Oppenheim began.
In the clip, the president of The Oppenheim Group explained that the drive would take around an hour and 15 minutes. He also claimed the car would make its way to the office and park itself without him touching the steering wheel or accelerator.
Oppenheim then praised the technology's security and said he had already handed over his Bentley to his father.
“I have no need for it. I’m not going to drive it,” he said of his old car.
“I’m going to be getting self-driven around from here on out,” he exclaimed, calling the feature “so safe.”
He also revealed plans to get his team on board with the technology.
“I’m going to get all 10 of my employees a Tesla with full self-driving capability,” he added.
He then captioned the post: “A public service announcement. Please watch.”
Chrishell Stause Took a Dig at Her Ex
After Oppenheim shared the video on Threads, Stause commented on it and attached an article about a “child sexual abuse survivor” who alleges that Musk’s AI chatbot [Grok] "used" photos of her to "generate new illegal images.”
The reality star didn't hold back when adding her own commentary to the post.
“Coming up on Season 10 of Selling Sunset: Being a c--- for Elon,” Stause wrote, accusing her former partner of "fanboying" over the tech mogul.
- Jason Oppenheim Says Season 5 Of 'Selling Sunset' Is 'The Most Difficult' To Watch After Chrishell Stause Split, Reveals Where They Stand
- Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Call It Quits As Pals Started To Question Her True Feelings For Him
- Chrishell Stause Is 'Upset Still' Following Jason Oppenheim Split, 'She Wants Marriage And A Family,' Source Spills
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Fans Support Stause
Her remark quickly drew support from fans.
“This is why we love you, Chrishell!” one person wrote.
“Chrishell is the only person with a spine on TV,” another added.
“A queen behavior,” a third chimed in.
Oppenheim Opened Up About His Split From Stause
Stause and Oppenheim dated for a few months in 2021 before ending their relationship. The pair ultimately went their separate ways because Oppenheim realized he didn't want to have children.
The real estate broker once revealed how affected he was of their split.
“I thought the season (Season 5) was great, and I think it’s, you know, maybe our best, and it’s certainly doing very well… So I think I’m happy on that front… But yeah, it was by far the most difficult season for me to watch," he told Extra in 2022. “It was extremely difficult to watch Episode 10, to say the least.”
He was particularly impacted by the episode featuring an emotional phone conversation between the former couple, during which they decided to end their relationship.
“That was a difficult time for both of us, but you know, to see that scene was extremely difficult for sure, and yeah," he said.