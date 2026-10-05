Chrishell Stause Calls Out Ex Jason Oppenheim for 'Fanboying' Over Elon Musk's Tesla

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Chrishell Stause is taking a jab at her ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim after he praised Elon Musk’s Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology on social media. The businessman recently posted a video of himself using the FSD feature during a trip from Newport Beach to the Oppenheim Group's Los Angeles office. “This is the most important video that I’ve ever posted,” Oppenheim began.

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Source: @JASONOPPENHEIM/THREADS Chrishell Stause took a jab at her ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim after he praised Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology on social media.

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In the clip, the president of The Oppenheim Group explained that the drive would take around an hour and 15 minutes. He also claimed the car would make its way to the office and park itself without him touching the steering wheel or accelerator. Oppenheim then praised the technology's security and said he had already handed over his Bentley to his father. “I have no need for it. I’m not going to drive it,” he said of his old car. “I’m going to be getting self-driven around from here on out,” he exclaimed, calling the feature “so safe.” He also revealed plans to get his team on board with the technology. “I’m going to get all 10 of my employees a Tesla with full self-driving capability,” he added. He then captioned the post: “A public service announcement. Please watch.”

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Chrishell Stause Took a Dig at Her Ex

Source: MEGA Jason Oppenheim shared a video of himself using the feature during a drive from Newport Beach to the Oppenheim Group's Los Angeles office.

After Oppenheim shared the video on Threads, Stause commented on it and attached an article about a “child sexual abuse survivor” who alleges that Musk’s AI chatbot [Grok] "used" photos of her to "generate new illegal images.” The reality star didn't hold back when adding her own commentary to the post. “Coming up on Season 10 of Selling Sunset: Being a c--- for Elon,” Stause wrote, accusing her former partner of "fanboying" over the tech mogul.

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Fans Support Stause

Source: MEGA Chrishell Stause reposted an article about allegations involving Elon Musk's AI chatbot.

Her remark quickly drew support from fans. “This is why we love you, Chrishell!” one person wrote. “Chrishell is the only person with a spine on TV,” another added. “A queen behavior,” a third chimed in.

Oppenheim Opened Up About His Split From Stause

Source: MEGA Fans rallied behind Chrishell Stause in the comments section, praising her for speaking her mind.