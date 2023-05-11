'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Marries G Flip After 1 Year of Dating — Watch!
Chrishell Stause threw everyone for a loop when she announced she and her partner, G Flip, tied the knot in an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 10.
The Selling Sunset starlet, 41, posted about the singer's new song, and at the end of the video, it showed the duo at a chapel.
"Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better. Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream!I love you so much @gflip ❤️🔥," the reality star captioned the sweet post about the 28-year-old.
For their part, G Flip, whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo, added, "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit. You make me so happy ❤️ thank you x."
Of course, Stause's comments section quickly filled up with lots of love, as her Selling Sunset costar Emma Hernan gushed, "IM DYING!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the 🌙 & back!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS 🍾🥹🥹🥹😍😍😍😍."
Meanwhile, JoJo Fletcher added, "Congratulations my love! So happy for you two ❤️❤️," while Jana Kramer said, "Congrats girl!!!! You deserve all the love."
Stause and G Flip confirmed their romance in May 2022 during the Season 5 reunion episode of the Netflix series.
As OK! previously reported, the two met in October 2021 at a party.
“I rocked up to Chrishell’s party totally by myself and I forced myself to talk to people and make friends," the Australia native said in an interview.
“Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing," G Flip recalled.
However, the soap star, who was previously married to Justin Hartley, stated she "definitely thought I was straight at that party!"
Things took a turn for the best, and the pair are happier than ever!
“I feel like you get to an age and you’re supposed to know it all by then, but there is no age where you know it all, because you’re always evolving,” Stause shared. “And this is the perfect example of a relationship that a few years ago I wouldn’t have thought was possible.”