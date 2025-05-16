or
Chrissy Teigen Broke Her Sobriety But Is Staying 'Mindful' About Drinking: 'My Relationship With Alcohol Isn’t Normal and Never Will Be'

Chrissy Teigen's journey with sobriety began in 2020.

May 16 2025, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

Chrissy Teigen revealed she's broken her sobriety.

The model made the reveal in a candid Thursday, May 15, Instagram post about her new podcast episode, where she interviews Holly Whitaker, the woman who "changed" her life and her "perspective" about "the f------ beast that is alcohol."

Chrissy Teigen Broke Her Sobriety

Chrissy Teigen admitted she started drinking alcohol again.

"I let it back into my life. to let a lot of you down, oh I feel it deeply," the mom-of-four confessed after deciding to get sober in 2020 after reading Whitaker's How to Quit Like a Woman. "I was so proud every time one of you told me on the street that Holly and I made you want to rethink drinking, reframe drinking. I still am."

The Model's Relationship With Alcohol

The mom-of-four said she likes herself more when she's sober.

The Cravings cookbook author quipped she doesn't know exactly what she's doing, as she said she "100 percent" likes herself better when she's sober, as she gets more done and feels better in her body without alcohol.

"And I am one hundred percent pissed that I can’t be normal and have a cocktail with my husband on vacay without it turning into 8 and feeling like s---. I’m tired of throwing up on a Tuesday. I don’t wanna feel like I need a shot to talk to a crowd," she continued. "I hate that the thought of maybe having a drink can consume me some days."

The model was inspired to get sober in 2020 after reading Holly Whitaker's 'How to Quit Like a Woman.'

"So your rational mind is probably like 'OK THEN STOP, B----!' and god, do I f------ AGREE! All I know is my relationship with the whole process of sobriety (and messing up) has changed for the better. I am deeply aware of where this can go if I let it," Teigen acknowledged.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star said her "plan" going forward is "to continue to be mindful" with alcohol.

"I can go to a concert sober and have the greatest time ever. I can avoid absinthe at the Ren Faire and be so abbbbsolutely full of joy. Photos of my kid’s birthday parties are no longer me with bleary, sleepy drinking eyes. And I am proud of that," she spilled. "But I still know my relationship with alcohol just isn’t normal and never will be."

Teigen concluded her post by giving a shout-out to the supportive sober community and telling them she's "proud" of their determination.

Chrissy Teigen Gets Support From Family and Friends

The star received a ton of support for her words.

Teigen's husband, John Legend, left a sweet comment on her post, penning, "Always proud of you."

Demi Lovato, who has struggled with substance abuse in the past, wrote, "Your honesty and vulnerability is so commendable 🫂 I learned it’s about progress, not perfection! You are doing amazing and I’m so very proud of you 🖤."

