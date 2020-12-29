You go, girl! Chrissy Teigen surprised her fans when she revealed on Instagram that she is “four weeks sober.”

The cookbook author shared a video of herself dancing and being silly in a one-piece swimsuit while on vacation in St. Barts with her husband, John Legend, and their kids.

“I need whatever drugs you’re on!!” one fan jokingly commented, to which Teigen responded that she was several weeks sober and added multiple heart and prayer hand emojis.

Her fans instantly showered the mother of two with love, with one writing, “Proud of you!!😘,” while another added, “Good for you, 4 weeks sober is 4 weeks healthier!”

10 CELEB TRAGEDIES OF 2020: KOBE BRYANT‘S DEATH, CHRISSY TEIGEN‘S MISCARRIAGE

Many of her followers shared their own journey with sobriety. “15 years sober here. Keep going beautiful! One day at a time❤️,” one user wrote, while another said, “I just got sober as well!! Beautiful!!! I love this!!!❤️.”

Teigen, who shares two children — Miles and Luna — with her husband recently got candid about her post-pregnancy body after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage earlier this year.

“This is me and my body … Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been,” she captioned a photo of herself on Instagram. “And I have no idea why I still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating.”

The Lip Sync Battle host noted that although she is “proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways,” she will never be pregnant again.

STARS SEND LOVE TO CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND AFTER HEARTBREAKING MISCARRIAGE

The former Sports Illustrated model added that she was thankful for her “two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day.”

Teigen and Legend revealed the loss of their unborn son, Jack, on September 30, in a heartbreaking message on social media. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” the grieving mother wrote on Instagram at the time. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she concluded.