Christa Pike Is Awake and Talking After Botched Execution, Her Attorney Says as Killer's Prognosis Remains Unclear

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Convicted killer Christa Pike is awake and communicating after surviving a botched execution attempt last week. The Tennessee native, 50, remains hospitalized in Nashville, Tenn., where she is receiving critical care after falling unconscious and suffering severe damage to her arms, her lawyers revealed in a report published on Tuesday, October 6.

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Christa Pike Is Awake After Botched Execution

Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Christa Pike was found guilty of the 1995 murder of her classmate Colleen Slemmer.

Though the inmate has seen some improvement in her overall health, the extent of her long-term prognosis remains unclear. "At a minimum, we expect a long recovery," her attorneys Randy Spivey and Kelly Gleason said in a statement. "We are incredibly grateful to the first responders and the medical team at the hospital who treated Christa like a human and have provided exceptional care to her. We also want to thank thousands from all over the world who sent messages offering prayers and support for Christa." Her legal team reportedly planned to speak with her later this evening.

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Christa Pike Was Found Convicted of Classmate's 1995 Murder

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Source: @NEWSCHANNEL 5/YOUTUBE Tennessee's last female execution dates back to the early 1800s.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections communications director, Dorinda Carter, issued a separate statement regarding the situation, saying, "Christa Pike remains hospitalized at the Nashville-area facility where she was transported by emergency services on September 30. Federal privacy laws prevent TDOC from sharing or confirming her medical information." As OK! previously reported, Pike was slated to become the first woman executed in the state of Tennessee in more than 200 years after being convicted of the 1995 murder of her classmate Colleen Slemmer. Pike was 18 at the time of the slaying. The Tennessee Department of Correction struggled to administer the lethal injection on September 30, and she survived two doses of pentobarbital before the execution was ultimately halted.

Christa Pike's Attorney Reacted to Tennessee Prison Chief's Resignation

Source: TENNESSEE DEPT. OF CORRECTIONS Frank Strada revealed that he planned to step down from his position of Department of Correction commissioner at the end of the month.