TRUE CRIME NEWS 'My Arm Feels Like It Is About to Burst Open': Christa Pike Smiled as She Survived Botched Execution, Asked Death Row Staff — 'Does This Happen Like That?' Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL USA Christa Pike reportedly smiled after surviving the failed execution attempt and asked death row staff, 'Does this happen like that?' OK! Staff Oct. 1 2026, Published 3:22 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Christa Pike reportedly smiled during the failed execution attempt before asking death row staff a question. Media witnesses, including WKRN reporter Tori Gessner, shared some new details about what Pike said during the execution attempt. Pike reportedly told death row staff at 7:34 p.m., "My arm feels like it is about to burst open." She even asked, "Does this happen like that?" regarding that one spot on her arm.

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Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Tori Gessner shared details about what Christa Pike reportedly said during the execution attempt.

Gessner also revealed that Pike’s spiritual adviser was present with her during the procedure. The 50-year-old Tennessee death row inmate remained alive after officials administered two rounds of lethal injection at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on Wednesday, September 30. The attempt lasted for more than an hour, with parts of the procedure taking place behind closed curtains. Witnesses later said they could hear Pike breathing and snoring inside the execution chamber.

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Christa Pike’s Execution Unfolded Behind Closed Curtains

Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE John North reported that the first dose of pentobarbital for Christa Pike was administered at around 7:30 p.m. during the execution attempt.

WBIR reporter John North, who witnessed the procedure, said the first dose of pentobarbital was administered around 7:30 p.m. The blinds were then lowered, limiting what witnesses could see. At 7:46 p.m., officials closed the curtain to the media viewing room before reopening it three minutes later. The curtain was closed again around 8:05 p.m., while witnesses continued to hear breathing that was sometimes shallow.

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Christa Pike’s Attorneys Filed Emergency Motion

Source: TDOC Christa Pike was transported to an off-site medical facility as emergency vehicles arrived outside Riverbend Maximum Security Institution after the execution attempt ended.

Pike's legal team submitted an emergency motion to the Tennessee Supreme Court at 8:26 p.m. The filing said she remained alive after receiving both syringes of chemicals. Her attorneys argued that continuing the process subjected Pike to unnecessary suffering and asked officials to remove her IV catheters and provide immediate lifesaving treatment. They also filed motions with the U.S. Supreme Court, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals and a federal district court. The media witnesses were told to leave the viewing area at around 8:53 p.m., with the microphone also cut off. By then, witnesses said Pike's breathing sounded rhythmic. The Tennessee Department of Correction later said officials followed the state's established execution protocol and that the lethal injection chemical used in the procedure had consistently been effective. She was transported to an off-site medical facility following the failed attempt.

Christa Pike’s Case Dates Back More Than 30 Years

Source: @NEWSCHANNEL 5/YOUTUBE Christa Pike faced execution for the 1995 killing of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer.