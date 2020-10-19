A Kansas woman convicted of a particularly grisly murder has been sentenced to die by lethal injection this December, making her the first U.S. female prisoner in nearly 70 years to be smacked with the death penalty.

Lisa Montgomery was found guilty by a federal jury in 2007 for the 2004 killing of 23-year-old Missouri woman Bobbie Jo Stinnett, which was determined to be premeditated. According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, the already hair-raising details of the murder also included a gruesome kidnapping twist involving an unborn baby.

Montgomery had driven from her home in Kansas to Stinnett’s home in Missouri, under the guise of wanting to purchase a puppy. When inside the house, Montgomery attacked and strangled Stinnett — who was eight months pregnant — until Stinnett lost consciousness.

AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION

Following that, Montgomery used a kitchen knife to cut into Stinnett’s abdomen, which caused her to come back to consciousness, and begin struggling. Montgomery managed then to choke Stinnett to death, remove a baby girl from Stinnett’s body, and take it along with her with the intent to pass the child off as her own.