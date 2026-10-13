TRUE CRIME NEWS 'The State Owes Me a Big Apology': Christa Pike's Victim's Mother 'Broke Down in Tears' After Witnessing Failed Execution in Tennessee Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL May Martinez said Tennessee owes her an apology after Christa Pike survived her execution attempt on Wednesday, September 30. Brittany Vincent Oct. 13 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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May Martinez, whose daughter, Colleen Slemmer, was murdered by Christa Pike in 1995, is frustrated after she watched Pike survive a failed lethal injection. “I think that the state owes me a big apology,” Martinez said a day after the botched execution on Wednesday, September 30.

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'Breaking Down in Tears'

Source: FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE Martinez said she 'broke down in tears' after watching Pike survive two doses of pentobarbital.

Martinez and her husband drove 11 hours from Orange Park, Fla., to Nashville to observe Pike’s execution at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution. Instead of seeing the execution carried out, she watched as Pike survived two injections of pentobarbital. “It’s hard. I broke down in tears,” Martinez spilled. “She was laying on the table, talking, still laughing, picking up her head.” Martinez talked about the experience during her trip back home on Thursday, October 1. She asked the public for help with travel costs, and people in Jacksonville donated more than $2,500 to fund her trip to Nashville, according to a report.

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No Apology From the State

Source: MEGA Martinez said nobody from the state apologized to her after the failed execution.

Martinez said that no one from the state apologized for what happened. “No, sir. Nobody apologized,” she said of the situation. “And as a mother, I failed her.” Martinez was upset about how she and her husband were treated while waiting at the prison prior to the attempted lethal injection. “I said, ‘Here we are, 31 years, and you’re laughing in my face again,’" she lamented, looking back at the situation and how it unfolded.

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Pike's Hospital Transfer Left Her Uneasy

Source: NEWS CHANNEL 5/YOUTUBE Pike spent more than a week at an off-site medical facility before returning to prison.

Martinez stated that she felt uneasy once she learned that Pike was to be moved to a hospital after the failed execution. “I said, ‘I don’t agree with what you guys are doing. Now I have to worry about her being out’ … And then I brought up, ‘Is she going to come back to the prison?’” she recalled. Pike stayed for more than a week at an off-site medical facility before being returned to prison, and it remains uncertain whether the state will attempt to carry out the death sentence again. Martinez said she was told, “I don’t know what we’re doing with her yet,” and when asked what would happen next, she replied, “No, I don’t. She killed my daughter and I don’t want to see another child or another person hurt like she did.” Martinez revealed she watched Pike “very, very carefully” from the witness room. She has previously called the failed execution “a mess” and said that Pike didn’t display remorse during the execution attempt. She doesn’t think she would return if Tennessee decides to try to execute Pike again.

Legal Action Could Be Her Next Step

Source: NEWS CHANNEL 5/YOUTUBE Martinez said she’s considering legal options to find out what happened inside the execution chamber.