Christen Harper Goff Admits Her House Is Currently 'at Capacity' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Husband Jared: 'I Definitely Have My Hands Full'

Christen Harper Goff is adjusting to life as a new mom — and doing so during football’s most intense stretch. The model and NFL WAG welcomed a baby girl, Romy, in July 2025 with her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The couple is now heading into their first playoff season as parents, balancing game-day nerves with newborn life at home. "It's been challenging but so fun," Harper Goff exclusively tells OK! about managing life with a little one and their adorable dog, Quincy, while dishing on her partnership with Maytag and revealing how she tackles messes with an elite laundry game plan.

Source: MEGA Jared Goff and Christen Harper Goff tied the knot in June 2024.

Life as a new mom can get chaotic, especially during NFL season, though the brunette beauty admits: "Having a baby has been a great distraction during stressful games. If things aren’t going well on the field, I can step away for a second and she’s always there smiling — win or lose." While football remains a major part of their lives, Harper Goff says motherhood has helped put everything into perspective. "It's a good reminder that there’s more to life than football," she explains. "Football is so important to our family, but having her gives you that perspective every day."

Christen Harper Goff's Baby and Dog Make Her a 'Laundry Machine'

Source: @christengoff/Instagram Christen Harper Goff admits her house gets chaotic with a baby and large dog.

Adding to the Goff family's chaos? A very large dog. In addition to baby Romy, the NFL couple has a 90-pound golden retriever-Great Pyrenees mix named Quincy, who keeps things lively — and messy — around the house. "Nobody tells you that when you have a baby and a pet, you basically become a laundry machine," she jokes. "Our house always feels like it’s in a constant turnover."

New Mom Christen Harper Goff Resists Adopting a Puppy

Source: Maytag Christen Harper Goff recently partnered with Maytag to host a pet adoption event.

Harper Goff was recently tempted to expand their furry family during a pet adoption event with Maytag and Michigan Humane — but reality quickly set in. "My mind says my house is at capacity, but my heart says it’s time to go back and get those other dogs," she reflects. "Right now, I definitely have my hands full with the baby and Quincy."

NFL Season Makes the Holidays Look Different

Source: @christengoff/Instagram Christen Harper Goff is navigating her first NFL season as a new mom.

Navigating parenthood during football season also meant rethinking holidays, especially with games scheduled straight through Christmas. "Football goes right through the holidays," Harper Goff notes. "Jared had a game on Thanksgiving and one on Christmas Day. We celebrated Christmas a day or two late. Thankfully, my daughter doesn't know yet, so we can trick her for a while." Despite the packed schedule, Harper Goff says finding small routines helps her maintain balance — especially when it comes to keeping her home running smoothly. "Finding balance is hard, and laundry actually plays a big role in that," she shares. "My biggest piece of advice is to try to get one load done every day — whether it’s for the dog, the baby or my husband. Just getting that started makes my whole life feel more in control."

