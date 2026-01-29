Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Slim Physique in Sizzling Topless Photo During Paris Fashion Week: Photos
Jan. 29 2026, Published 7:40 a.m. ET
Christina Aguilera is embracing her confidence in a major way.
On Wednesday, January 28, the “Lady Marmalade” singer shared a photo carousel on Instagram highlighting moments from her Paris Fashion Week trip. One standout shot showed Aguilera posing topless, wearing only a dramatic black tulle ball gown skirt.
The 45-year-old strategically covered her chest with her hands as she tilted her head upward, letting her long hair fall effortlessly down her torso. Her glam look featured shimmery silver eyeshadow, bold black eyeliner and a soft nude lip.
“northern lights, parisian nights ✈️🌌🌃🌠⭐️💫✨,” she captioned the post.
Another image captured Aguilera from a different angle, this time concealing her most intimate areas with a bouquet of flowers. She continued turning up the heat in the next slide, where she lounged in a bubble bath inside a chic, Parisian-style bathroom.
In a separate look, the “Beautiful” hitmaker rocked an oversized leather jacket paired with a red tie cinched at her hips. She finished the outfit with mid-length blonde hair and a gold ball sling bag.
The post followed Aguilera’s recent live performance in Paris on January 23, where she took the stage wearing a navy bodysuit paired with a corset-style skirt that showed off her noticeably tiny waist.
"Christina Aguilera in 2026 at 45 years old with that mic still on, looking and sounding amazing!" read the clip’s caption.
She completed the edgy ensemble with thigh-high black leather boots and sultry lace gloves. Later in the show, Aguilera ditched the corset skirt and replaced it with a sparkling chain detail that left her thong fully visible.
The Burlesque star performed at La Gala des Pièces Jaunes, a major French charity concert, where she shared the stage with stars including A$AP Rocky and K-pop standouts G-Dragon and Stray Kids.
Fans were quick to praise the pop icon in the comments section.
"She’s on her 20th beauty peak and 12th vocal peak. Oh Xtina, you will always be the one who has my heart," one admirer wrote.
Another added, "Christina Aguilera looks so good! She is living proof that 40's are the new 20's."
"Shoutout to Christina Aguilera’s genius Dr/aesthetician/witch…and team.✨🧿💛@xtina," a third fan commented. "Mi Reina bella, name ‘em. Drop the entire routine and team’s details, Por favor."
Aguilera’s slimmer appearance has also sparked conversation. Fans began noticing her weight loss at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where her noticeably leaner frame drew attention.
As her transformation continued, speculation grew online, with rumors swirling that the singer may have used Ozempic. Aguilera has not directly addressed the claims, though she’s been vocal in the past about ignoring outside criticism.
“I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business,” the "I Turn to You" artist told Glamour in August 2024. “When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s. I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”