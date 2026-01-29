Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Slim Physique in Sizzling Topless Photo During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Aguilera is embracing her confidence in a major way. On Wednesday, January 28, the “Lady Marmalade” singer shared a photo carousel on Instagram highlighting moments from her Paris Fashion Week trip. One standout shot showed Aguilera posing topless, wearing only a dramatic black tulle ball gown skirt.

Source: @xtina/Instagram Christina Aguilera shared photos from Paris Fashion Week.

The 45-year-old strategically covered her chest with her hands as she tilted her head upward, letting her long hair fall effortlessly down her torso. Her glam look featured shimmery silver eyeshadow, bold black eyeliner and a soft nude lip. “northern lights, parisian nights ✈️🌌🌃🌠⭐️💫✨,” she captioned the post.

Another image captured Aguilera from a different angle, this time concealing her most intimate areas with a bouquet of flowers. She continued turning up the heat in the next slide, where she lounged in a bubble bath inside a chic, Parisian-style bathroom. In a separate look, the “Beautiful” hitmaker rocked an oversized leather jacket paired with a red tie cinched at her hips. She finished the outfit with mid-length blonde hair and a gold ball sling bag.

Source: @xtina/Instagram The 'Beautiful' singer posed topless in a black tulle skirt.

The post followed Aguilera’s recent live performance in Paris on January 23, where she took the stage wearing a navy bodysuit paired with a corset-style skirt that showed off her noticeably tiny waist. "Christina Aguilera in 2026 at 45 years old with that mic still on, looking and sounding amazing!" read the clip’s caption.

Christina Aguilera in 2026 at 45 years old with that mic still on, looking and sounding amazing! pic.twitter.com/aSqnYqFYFi — Jaden Loves Jaden (@jadenlovesjaden) January 23, 2026 Source: @jadenlovesjaden/X

She completed the edgy ensemble with thigh-high black leather boots and sultry lace gloves. Later in the show, Aguilera ditched the corset skirt and replaced it with a sparkling chain detail that left her thong fully visible. The Burlesque star performed at La Gala des Pièces Jaunes, a major French charity concert, where she shared the stage with stars including A$AP Rocky and K-pop standouts G-Dragon and Stray Kids.

Source: @xtina/Instagram Christina Aguilera enjoyed a relaxing bubble bath in a luxe bathroom.

Fans were quick to praise the pop icon in the comments section. "She’s on her 20th beauty peak and 12th vocal peak. Oh Xtina, you will always be the one who has my heart," one admirer wrote. Another added, "Christina Aguilera looks so good! She is living proof that 40's are the new 20's." "Shoutout to Christina Aguilera’s genius Dr/aesthetician/witch…and team.✨🧿💛@xtina," a third fan commented. "Mi Reina bella, name ‘em. Drop the entire routine and team’s details, Por favor."

Source: @xtina/Instagram Christina Aguilera previously said she doesn’t care about other people's opinions.

Aguilera’s slimmer appearance has also sparked conversation. Fans began noticing her weight loss at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where her noticeably leaner frame drew attention. As her transformation continued, speculation grew online, with rumors swirling that the singer may have used Ozempic. Aguilera has not directly addressed the claims, though she’s been vocal in the past about ignoring outside criticism.