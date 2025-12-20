or
Slim Christina Aguilera Turns Heads in Body-Hugging Dress as She Celebrates 45th Birthday: Photos

Source: MEGA; @christinaaguilera/Instagram

Singer Christina Aguilera turned heads in a body-hugging mini dress, showing off major weight loss as she celebrated her 45th birthday.

Dec. 20 2025, Published 9:33 a.m. ET

Christina Aguilera is proving 45 is her hottest era yet.

“Feeling the birthday love 🥳🎂💝❄️🎄🎈🎉🍾,” the “What a Girl Wants” singer, 45, captioned a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, December 19, where she can be seen wearing a body-hugging ivory dress.

Christina Aguilera Turned Heads in Body-Hugging Mini Dress

Source: @christinaaguilera/Instagram

Christina Aguilera marked her 45th birthday with a winter-themed celebration.

The Burlesque actress, who marked her 45th birthday on December 18, looked more glamorous than ever as she shared a series of photos documenting her special day. Aguilera’s recent weight loss was on full display as she flaunted a snatched physique in the tight-fitting mini dress.

The New York native wore her long blonde hair in loose waves and completed her flirty look with racy fishnet leggings. The “Fighter” hitmaker showed off the winter-themed festivities, including a candy cane-themed cake and a special three-course birthday menu.

Fans Reacted to Christina Aguilera's Sultry Look

Source: @christinaaguilera/Instagram

Christina Aguilera celebrated her birthday with an elegant three-course dinner menu.

Fans flooded the comments section, sharing their adoration and sending the Pitch Perfect 2 actress warm birthday wishes.

"Happy Birthday to the baddest ..the one and only …miss Christina Maria Aguilera👑🥳 45 years young 💅🏼," one admirer wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan added, "I wish you all our love! You deserve all the happiness, joy, and prosperity. We love you ❤️."

"Happy Birthday to the most inspirational woman ever! ❤️😘🥳," a third added.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera's Weight Loss Takes Center Stage

Source: @christinaaguilera/Instagram

Christina Aguilera first showed off a noticeably slimmer physique in 2024.

Aguilera's weight loss continues to take center stage. Fans first noticed the "Genie in a Bottle" singer's considerably slimmer frame when she made an appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The singer only continued to shed the weight, eventually sparking rumors that she used Hollywood weight loss drug Ozempic to achieve her results.

Christina Aguilera Has Yet to Address Ozempic Rumors

Source: MEGA

Christina Aguilera's significant weight loss sparked rumors that she used medication to lose the weight.

Aguilera has yet to break her silence on possible Ozempic use, but she’s made it clear in the past that she doesn’t “give a f---” about outside opinions.

“I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business,” the "I Turn to You" artist told Glamour in August 2024. “When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s. I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”

