Christina Aguilera Flaunts Her Curves in Barely-There Sheer Bra and Thong: 'Top Shelf'

Photo of Christina Aguilera
Source: MEGA; @xtina/Instagram

Singer Christina Aguilera left little to the imagination as she posed in a black, barely-there sheer bra and panty lingerie set in sultry new photos.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 25 2025, Published 10:11 a.m. ET

Christina Aguilera is leaving little to the imagination in a sizzling new photo drop.

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer, 44, turned up the heat on Thursday, July 24, slipping into a barely-there black sheer lingerie set for the occasion. In the sultry social media snaps, Aguilera smoldered as she sprawled across a table, flaunting her curves in a sheer black bra, matching thong, sleek tights and pointy stiletto heels.

Christina Aguilera Posed in Sheer Lingerie

image of Christina Aguilera struck a pose in sheer lingerie.
Source: @xtina/Instagram

Christina Aguilera struck a pose in sheer lingerie.

In another photo, the singer struck a sultry pose as she leaned against a mirror, shooting a flirty glance over her shoulder while putting her backside on full display.

In the final shot, the singer stood confidently on a table, framed by lavish gold curtains and a grand chandelier. Facing the camera head-on, she raised her hands gracefully above her head as she popped her hip.

Fans Couldn't Get Enough of Christina Aguilera's Sizzling Look

image of Fans couldn't get enough of Christina Aguilera's sassy look.
Source: @xtina/Instagram

Fans couldn't get enough of Christina Aguilera's sassy look.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the star's sizzling look, flooding the comments section with praise and fire emojis.

“Wow 🔥 absolutely stunning. 😍 Always top shelf,” one user wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan added, “How the h--- did you reverse all these years???? You look amazing and I want your secret!!! You have been amazing 4EVA. Love ya.”

Other fans were begging for Aguilera to drop a musical project, writing, “My Queen!!! We need new music 😍.”

Christina Aguilera Has Undergone a Major Weight Loss Transformation

image of Christina Aguilera has yet to release new music.
Source: @xtina/Instagram

Christina Aguilera has yet to release new music.

Although Aguilera has yet to release new music, she has been focused on her fitness, as fans have noticed a significant weight loss transformation in the Burlesque actress over the years. The songstress debuted a noticeably slimmer frame at the 2024 Grammy Awards and continued to lose weight in the months that followed. Fans were curious whether she used the controversial weight loss medication Ozempic, given the medication’s popularity within Hollywood.

Christina Aguilera Has Yet to Address Ozempic Rumors

image of Christina Aguilera is clear that she doesn't 'give a f---' about opinions.
Source: @xtina/Instagram

Christina Aguilera is clear that she doesn't 'give a f---' about opinions.

Aguilera has yet to address her use of the drug, but she’s made it clear in the past that she doesn’t “give a f—” about the opinions.

“I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business,” she told Glamour in August 2024. “When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s. I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”

