Christina Aguilera is leaving little to the imagination in a sizzling new photo drop.

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer, 44, turned up the heat on Thursday, July 24, slipping into a barely-there black sheer lingerie set for the occasion. In the sultry social media snaps, Aguilera smoldered as she sprawled across a table, flaunting her curves in a sheer black bra, matching thong, sleek tights and pointy stiletto heels.