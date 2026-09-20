Christina Aguilera Looks Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair and Tight Black Dress: 'Wouldn't Have Guessed Who This Was'

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Christina Aguilera shocked fans on social media with her latest look. The pop star, 45, looked almost completely unrecognizable when she stepped out to attend the 20th Anniversary Gala for the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation in Monaco on Friday, September 18.

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Christina Aguilera Showed Off Her New Look on September 18

Source: @@CAguileraBR/X Christina Aguilera looked quite different during her latest red carpet appearance.

The "Fighter" crooner wore her platinum blonde hair in light waves and rocked a tight black gown that featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She also added a silver-studded black choker for a more dramatic effect. Users online were shocked over Aguilera's new appearance, with one person writing on X: "Wouldn’t have guessed who this was in a million years."

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Fans Were Stunned Over Christina Aguilera's Appearance

Source: @@CAguileraBR/X Christina Aguilera got her makeup done in her car before heading to the event on September 18.

"I want her doctor’s card," someone joked, with another user penning: "I'm not saying this isn't an attractive older woman, but she just looks so... different. I hate plastic surgery so much." Someone else chimed in: "Can she move? She looks like her face is stuck." Aguilera's physique was further questioned, with another fan saying she "looks like a bad wax figure of herself."

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Source: MEGA 'She looks like a real life plastic Barbie,' someone wrote on X.

"She looks awful, just wish women would age gracefully," another user added. "She looks like a real life plastic Barbie," someone wrote. While Xtina has never publicly confirmed if she's ever gone under the knife, a source shed some light on her potential procedures to RadarOnline.com last year. "She's going to the plastic surgeon's office for regular nip/tucks that no one around her thinks she needs," the insider claimed to the outlet. "The stuff they say she's had done is astounding, everything from Botox to fillers, liposuction, b----- implants, and lasering." "She eats like a sparrow and she's lost a ton of weight," another source said. "She's been going overboard for a long time and her skin-and-bones frame is a shocking sight to behold."

Christina Aguilera Possibly Underwent Cosmetic Procedures

Source: MEGA Christina Aguilera has reportedly become 'addicted' to cosmetic surgeries.