Christina Aguilera Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in New Racy Photoshoot
Is that really Christina Aguilera?
The "Genie In a Bottle" singer, 44, looked shockingly different in a series of new photos for CARCY Magazine.
The musician shared several of the racy looks she wore on set in an Instagram post on Monday, April 28. In one image, she rocked a silky champagne slip dress as a toothpick hung out of her mouth, with teased, voluminous hair and smokey eyes.
She also donned white underwear over black tights, paired with a distressed white T-shirt that bared her belly button.
Aguilera got artsy as she framed her eyes with crumbled, cut-out paper that read "Original." In the uniquely accessorized shots, she stunned in an off-the-shoulder white mini dress with a chunky belt and animal-print leggings.
The mom-of-two held a wig in the air as a male model kneeled beside her. She laid on the ground with her arms thrust over her head and posed on a chair in several snaps.
On Tuesday, April 29, the Grammy Award winner posted an Instagram Reel to "ExtraL" by JENNIE and Doechii as she jammed out behind the scenes of the shoot. She strutted away from the camera, whipped her wig in the air and jumped up and down to the hit track as a vintage TV sat on a table behind her.
Fans thought Aguilera looked unrecognizable with her intense eye makeup and seductive outfit lineup.
"Who the h--- is that…" one person wrote on X, while an Instagram user accused her of "overus[ing]" the "Facetune Reshape Tool."
Others, however, praised the ageless beauty, calling her a "queen" and likening her to Brigitte Bardot.
Several celebs supported their friend in the comments section. Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger wrote, "ICONIC," while "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper said she looked "insane."
The pop star was accused of using Ozempic to transform her appearance back in December 2024, which she denied.
Aguilera posted a New Year's Eve Instagram Reel of her 2024 highlights, edited with social media users' supportive and hateful comments.
She captioned the video, "This year, doing something a little different. This is a reminder to everyone that you are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE. No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation. I am evolved enough to know that nothing comes easy and no one is perfect. Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do."
The "Lady Marmalade" artist further inspired her followers to allow themselves grace in their journeys toward accepting their true selves, regardless of how difficult it may be.
"I celebrate everyone taking the time to put one step in front of the next everyday in order to build the next version of themselves for the better," she added.