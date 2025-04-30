Christina Aguilera Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in New Racy Photoshoot

The musician shared several of the racy looks she wore on set in an Instagram post on Monday, April 28. In one image, she rocked a silky champagne slip dress as a toothpick hung out of her mouth, with teased, voluminous hair and smokey eyes.

She also donned white underwear over black tights, paired with a distressed white T-shirt that bared her belly button.

Aguilera got artsy as she framed her eyes with crumbled, cut-out paper that read "Original." In the uniquely accessorized shots, she stunned in an off-the-shoulder white mini dress with a chunky belt and animal-print leggings.

The mom-of-two held a wig in the air as a male model kneeled beside her. She laid on the ground with her arms thrust over her head and posed on a chair in several snaps.