Christina Aguilera Claps Back After Being Accused of Using Ozempic: 'Everyone Will Judge You No Matter What'

Christina Aguilera is going into 2025 with positive vibes.

After the star, 44, was accused of taking Ozempic to lose weight, she clapped back at the rumors in a video montage, which included both criticism and praise from social media users.

"This year, doing something a little different.This is a reminder to everyone that you are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE. No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation. I am evolved enough to know that nothing comes easy and no one is perfect. Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do," the blonde babe captioned the Instagram video on Tuesday, December 31.