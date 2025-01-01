or
Christina Aguilera Claps Back After Being Accused of Using Ozempic: 'Everyone Will Judge You No Matter What'

christina aguilera sexy snaps tshirt
Source: @xtina/Instagram

Christina Aguilera clapped back after people claimed she might be taking Ozempic to lose weight.

By:

Dec. 31 2024, Published 7:22 p.m. ET

Christina Aguilera is going into 2025 with positive vibes.

After the star, 44, was accused of taking Ozempic to lose weight, she clapped back at the rumors in a video montage, which included both criticism and praise from social media users.

"This year, doing something a little different.This is a reminder to everyone that you are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE. No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation. I am evolved enough to know that nothing comes easy and no one is perfect. Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do," the blonde babe captioned the Instagram video on Tuesday, December 31.

christina aguilera sexy snaps tshirt
Source: @xtina/Instagram

The star has been accused of taking Ozempic this year.

She continued: "And/ or what you don’t do. Acceptance comes with accepting yourself first. And the difficult journey it takes sometimes to get there. I celebrate everyone taking the time to put one step in front of the next everyday in order to build the next version of themselves for the better. Allowing yourself grace, patience and respect..."

christina aguilera sexy snaps tshirt
Source: @xtina/Instagram

The star posted an uplifting and powerful video montage on Instagram on December 31.

Of course, people loved that she put the trolls on blast. One person wrote, "Christina! Thank you for another year of iconic inspiration! Even better than ever! Can’t wait to see more in 2025! ❤️❤️❤️," while another said, "I love you for this 👏👏👏 minding your own business ❤️."

A third person added, "Haters are gonna hate… you do you and the true fighters will always have your back @xtina 🔥❤️," while another said, "What an amazing SOUL! Thank you for always shining a light and using your voice for GOOD! 🎤❤️‍🔥 @xtina."

christina aguilera sexy snaps tshirt
Source: @xtina/Instagram

The blonde beauty spoke about her body in an interview this year.

This past year, the "Genie in a Bottle" songstress never shared any details about losing weight, but she did open up about being in the spotlight from a young age.

“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” she explained in an interview with Glamour. “I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”

christina aguilera sexy snaps tshirt
Source: @xtina/Instagram

The singer said she doesn't give 'a f---' about other people's opinions.

“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f--- about your opinion," she added. "I'm not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people's opinions of me are not my business.”

