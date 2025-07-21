NEWS Christina Aguilera Wows in Sheer Black Tights as She Visits 'Burlesque the Musical' on Broadway: Watch Source: MEGA; @xtina/X Christina Aguilera stunned in sheer black tights as she hit Broadway for 'Burlesque the Musical.'

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Aguilera just made Broadway her runway. On Saturday, July 19, the 44-year-old pop legend stepped out for Burlesque the Musical, wearing a bold black bodysuit paired with sheer black tights that left little to the imagination.

Article continues below advertisement

Strutting confidently into the theater, Aguilera gave a quick twirl for the cameras, showing off her curves and those iconic platinum curls. She waved to fans and guests inside the venue, soaking in the glam energy of the night. “BLOWN AWAY!!! @burlesquethemusicaluk 💕💋💄✨,” she wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @xtina/X Christina Aguilera wowed in sheer tights at 'Burlesque the Musical.'

Article continues below advertisement

Over the video, she added, “My review of Burlesque the Musical,” giving it a glowing five stars.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, this stage adaptation holds a special place in her heart. The 2010 movie Burlesque marked Aguilera’s first lead film role — and Cher’s musical debut on screen. In the film, Christina played Alice Marilyn, a small-town girl chasing her dreams in L.A., who lands a gig as a cocktail waitress and dancer at a struggling burlesque club owned by Tess Scali (Cher). Reflecting on her experience back in the day, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer admitted that the role pushed her far beyond her comfort zone.

Article continues below advertisement

“I never danced in my life before Burlesque,” Aguilera told Collider. “[In my stage show] I’m vocals first, so I’m very much about my mic and working everything around my vocals. But here, everything was pre-recorded, so I fully had to solely concentrate on the dancing, and I really haven’t ever danced before so much, in my life.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @xtina/X The singer rocked a black bodysuit as she reviewed the musical.

Article continues below advertisement

She credited the movie for helping her embrace her feminine energy. “The technique I learned, the different styles I learned, and referencing certain things from Cabaret and Liza Minnelli for this film was a different style for me, but it felt really good in my body, and that’s what you walk away with,” she shared. “As a female, watching and living in this movie, you feel very empowered.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @xtina/X The 2010 movie 'Burlesque' marked Christina Aguilera’s first lead film role.

Article continues below advertisement

The “Lady Marmalade" powerhouse also opened up about how invested she was in the character. “It’s different. Even though I was a performer first and did music, first and foremost, and my first love is my singing, doing this movie was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she admitted. “It was so much work, and I knew it would be, going into it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @xtina/X Christina Aguilera said the movie pushed her to become a dancer.