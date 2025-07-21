or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Christina Aguilera
OK LogoNEWS

Christina Aguilera Wows in Sheer Black Tights as She Visits 'Burlesque the Musical' on Broadway: Watch

christina aguilera burlesque musical style
Source: MEGA; @xtina/X

Christina Aguilera stunned in sheer black tights as she hit Broadway for 'Burlesque the Musical.'

By:

July 21 2025, Published 8:46 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Christina Aguilera just made Broadway her runway.

On Saturday, July 19, the 44-year-old pop legend stepped out for Burlesque the Musical, wearing a bold black bodysuit paired with sheer black tights that left little to the imagination.

Article continues below advertisement

Strutting confidently into the theater, Aguilera gave a quick twirl for the cameras, showing off her curves and those iconic platinum curls. She waved to fans and guests inside the venue, soaking in the glam energy of the night.

“BLOWN AWAY!!! @burlesquethemusicaluk 💕💋💄✨,” she wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Christina Aguilera wowed in sheer tights at 'Burlesque the Musical.'
Source: @xtina/X

Christina Aguilera wowed in sheer tights at 'Burlesque the Musical.'

Article continues below advertisement

Over the video, she added, “My review of Burlesque the Musical,” giving it a glowing five stars.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @xtina/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Of course, this stage adaptation holds a special place in her heart. The 2010 movie Burlesque marked Aguilera’s first lead film role — and Cher’s musical debut on screen.

In the film, Christina played Alice Marilyn, a small-town girl chasing her dreams in L.A., who lands a gig as a cocktail waitress and dancer at a struggling burlesque club owned by Tess Scali (Cher).

Reflecting on her experience back in the day, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer admitted that the role pushed her far beyond her comfort zone.

Article continues below advertisement

“I never danced in my life before Burlesque,” Aguilera told Collider. “[In my stage show] I’m vocals first, so I’m very much about my mic and working everything around my vocals. But here, everything was pre-recorded, so I fully had to solely concentrate on the dancing, and I really haven’t ever danced before so much, in my life.”

MORE ON:
Christina Aguilera

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The singer rocked a black bodysuit as she reviewed the musical.
Source: @xtina/X

The singer rocked a black bodysuit as she reviewed the musical.

Article continues below advertisement

She credited the movie for helping her embrace her feminine energy.

“The technique I learned, the different styles I learned, and referencing certain things from Cabaret and Liza Minnelli for this film was a different style for me, but it felt really good in my body, and that’s what you walk away with,” she shared. “As a female, watching and living in this movie, you feel very empowered.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The 2010 movie 'Burlesque' marked Christina Aguilera’s first lead film role.
Source: @xtina/X

The 2010 movie 'Burlesque' marked Christina Aguilera’s first lead film role.

Article continues below advertisement

The “Lady Marmalade" powerhouse also opened up about how invested she was in the character.

“It’s different. Even though I was a performer first and did music, first and foremost, and my first love is my singing, doing this movie was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she admitted. “It was so much work, and I knew it would be, going into it.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Christina Aguilera said the movie pushed her to become a dancer.
Source: @xtina/X

Christina Aguilera said the movie pushed her to become a dancer.

Aguilera said she wore “so many different hats” throughout the project.

“When I went in to write the music, I wasn’t just writing it from my own point of view,” she explained. “I had to look at the scene and look at what the motivation was behind the scene.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.