Christina Aguilera's Fiancé Matthew Rutler Swings Her Around on Luxury Boat for PDA-Filled Outing in Portofino

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Christina Aguilera and her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, packed on the PDA! The longtime couple enjoyed each other's company as they soaked up the sun during a boat day with friends while on vacation in Portofino, Italy.

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Source: MEGA Christina Aguilera opted for an all-white ensemble for the outing.

In photos shared by Page Six, Aguilera, 45, paid homage to her early 2000s style in an all-white outfit and a blue bandana as Rutler playfully swung her around while they sailed through the Mediterranean. Rutler, 41, also kept it casual in a light blue T-shirt and khakis, completing his look with a simple pair of black sunglasses as he held his fiancée around his waist.

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Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler Started Dating in 2010

Source: @XTINA/INSTAGRAM Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler met on the set of 'Burlesque.'

The pair first met on the set of Burlesque, in which Aguilera played Alice Marilyn and Rutler was a production assistant. They began dating later that year, in 2010, around the time the "Genie in a Bottle" singer filed for divorce from her first husband, Jordan Bratman. Despite the divorce, the pop star revealed she hadn't ruled out love thanks to her new relationship with Rutler.

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'Matthew Is a Special Person'

Source: @XTINA/INSTAGRAM Christina Aguilera keeps their relationship relatively private.

At the time, she revealed to People, "there's love there, yes. I'm having fun, I'm dating, and it's something I haven't had in a really long time." Aguilera shared that she was still "wholeheartedly" a believer in marriage, adding, "I know one day I'll be able to feel that again for someone. That idea will never die." The star has publicly gushed about her partner and expressed, "Matthew is a special person. We had a really strong friendship on the movie. He's the kind of person you could spend hours on the phone talking to and all of a sudden, it's daylight." She added: "I'm not trying to jump into anything. I just left a five-year marriage. I'm taking it slow and trying to be happy."

Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler Have Been Engaged for Over 10 Years

Source: @XTINA/INSTAGRAM Back in 2023, a source confirmed there were 'no wedding plans.'