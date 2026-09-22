Christina Aguilera's Fiancé Matthew Rutler Swings Her Around on Luxury Boat for PDA-Filled Outing in Portofino
Sept. 22 2026, Published 4:13 p.m. ET
Christina Aguilera and her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, packed on the PDA!
The longtime couple enjoyed each other's company as they soaked up the sun during a boat day with friends while on vacation in Portofino, Italy.
In photos shared by Page Six, Aguilera, 45, paid homage to her early 2000s style in an all-white outfit and a blue bandana as Rutler playfully swung her around while they sailed through the Mediterranean.
Rutler, 41, also kept it casual in a light blue T-shirt and khakis, completing his look with a simple pair of black sunglasses as he held his fiancée around his waist.
Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler Started Dating in 2010
The pair first met on the set of Burlesque, in which Aguilera played Alice Marilyn and Rutler was a production assistant.
They began dating later that year, in 2010, around the time the "Genie in a Bottle" singer filed for divorce from her first husband, Jordan Bratman.
Despite the divorce, the pop star revealed she hadn't ruled out love thanks to her new relationship with Rutler.
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'Matthew Is a Special Person'
At the time, she revealed to People, "there's love there, yes. I'm having fun, I'm dating, and it's something I haven't had in a really long time."
Aguilera shared that she was still "wholeheartedly" a believer in marriage, adding, "I know one day I'll be able to feel that again for someone. That idea will never die."
The star has publicly gushed about her partner and expressed, "Matthew is a special person. We had a really strong friendship on the movie. He's the kind of person you could spend hours on the phone talking to and all of a sudden, it's daylight."
She added: "I'm not trying to jump into anything. I just left a five-year marriage. I'm taking it slow and trying to be happy."
Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler Have Been Engaged for Over 10 Years
They got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2014, and in August that same year, they welcomed their daughter, Summer Rain. Aguilera is also mom to her son, Max Liron Bratman, whom she shares with her ex-husband.
As for when the couple will finally tie the knot, Aguilera is not in a hurry.
A source told Us Weekly in 2023, "There are no wedding plans at the moment. [Christina] and Matt are happy the way they are. They’re one of those couples who don’t need a document to prove their love for each other."