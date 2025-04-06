Christina Aguilera and Fiancé Matthew Rutler Pack on the PDA in Rare Outing as Singer Flaunts Slim Figure: Photos
Christina Aguilera has been a pop icon since the late ‘90s. At the same time, the “Genie In a Bottle” singer has been scrutinized time and again for her changing appearance.
Throughout the years, Aguilara’s weight has fluctuated. While Hollywood has previously fat-shamed the star, she stepped out at the Breakthrough Prize 2025 ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, April 5, looking slim and stunning.
The “Beautiful” singer walked the red carpet with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, who stuck by her side as the cameras flashed in their faces. The couple, who have been together for over a decade, packed on the PDA and looked smitten as they exchanged a kiss.
Aguilera looked flawless in her white chiffon Dolce & Gabbana gown, which is from the brand’s spring 2024 collection and featured a plunging neckline, exposing her well-defined collarbones.
A greater portion of her dress was designed with a long corset that accentuated her small figure. The bottom half of the gown was sheer, and she wore a matching cape-like shall that hung off her shoulder and draped down her back.
Aguilera accessorized with David Yurman earrings and a diamond necklace, while her glam was as flawless as ever, and her iconic blonde locks were in a half-up half-down hairstyle.
Though the pop star stole the show with her ethereal look, her fiancé looked just as sleek as she in his black tuxedo. Not to mention, both of their piercing blue eyes stood out as they held hands for their photo op.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Aguilera and Rutler first met on the set of the 2010 film Burlesque. Rutler worked as a production assistant for the movie, which stars Aguilera as Ali, an aspiring singer.
Though they instantly hit it off, the “Feel This Moment” singer was married to Jordan Bratman at the time. She and Rutler would later reconnect and become engaged in 2014. They welcomed their daughter, Summer Rain, that same year.
While Aguilera rarely makes public appearances, she continues to stun on Instagram, where her scorching beauty is put on display for her 10 million followers.
She’s even used her platform to take a stand against body shamers, who have slammed her for her changing appearance.
“Wear what you want ladies,” the star said in an Instagram post from March. “I don’t dress for men, I dress for little girls, who have been told at some point in her life that this is not a fashion show, and for all the women drunk on their porch."