Christina Applegate Says It Takes Her '10 Minutes' to Get Out of Bed Amid MS Misdiagnosis: 'I Don't Know What's Going On'

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Christina Applegate opened up about how much her ongoing health problems are affecting her everyday life. In the latest episode of "MeSsy," the podcast she hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the actress revealed that it recently takes her 10 minutes to get out of bed. Her latest update comes just a week after Applegate shared that her doctor told her she did not have multiple sclerosis (MS), despite having believed for years that she was living with the condition.

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'Took Me 10 Minutes to Be Able to Move Off My Bed Pillow'

Source: MEGA Applegate explained she struggles to walk to her bathroom due to health problems.

The View from the Top star described the difficulty she now experiences when trying to stand up and move around her home. "I actually timed it today. It took me 10 minutes to be able to move off my pillow and get out of the bed and stand up, at which point I almost couldn't walk to the bathroom," she said. Applegate also revealed that she now keeps a walker beside her bed to help her move around because of her mobility issues. What makes this particularly difficult is that she says this wasn't always the case. The 54-year-old used to be able to sit up without struggling like this, but her condition has changed. "I don't know what's going on. You know, this is what I'm still living with," she shared.

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'I Haven't Gotten Better'

Source: MEGA The 'Married... With Children' star revealed she isn't feeling any better despite the misdiagnosis.

The Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead star is still dealing with the same health problems without knowing what is causing them. "You don't get misdiagnosed and then all of a sudden I'm better," she said on the podcast. "I haven't gotten better... If anything, I’ve gotten worse in some ways. So I’m back at square one, that I don’t know what’s going on with me."

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What Doctors Say About MS Misdiagnosis

Source: MEGA Applegate said she still needs to find out what's causing mobility issues in her body.

Doctors can sometimes find it difficult to diagnose multiple sclerosis (MS) because there isn't one single test that can confirm the condition. During Part 2 of the podcast, neurologist Dr. Marwa Kaisey explained that doctors have to look at a person's symptoms, medical history and test results before deciding whether they have MS. They also need to rule out other conditions that could be causing similar symptoms. She added that nearly one in five people diagnosed with MS may not actually have the disease.

Applegate Reassures the MS Community

Source: MEGA The 'Vacation' star expressed love and support for the MS community.