HEALTH Christina Applegate's Health Crisis Deepens Following MS Misdiagnosis — Years After Cancer Fight and Weight Loss Challenges: What to Know Source: MEGA Christina Applegate has been open about her health struggles and her decision to purchase a burial plot. OK! Staff Oct. 24 2026, Published 12:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Christina Applegate has encountered significant health challenges since her multiple sclerosis (MS) misdiagnosis in 2021. The actress — who revealed on Tuesday, October 20, that she had been misdiagnosed with MS — first showed symptoms in 2018 and was hospitalized at the end of March. Sources close to her expressed concerns about her deteriorating condition and coping mechanisms.

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Actress Faced Ongoing Challenges Following Cancer Battle

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021 after first experiencing symptoms in 2018.

While later determined to be a misdiagnosis, MS affects the central nervous system by causing the immune system to attack the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms can include imbalance, vision loss, and weakness, ultimately impacting quality of life. Currently, Applegate has reportedly been confined to her bed due to the progression of her health woes. Applegate’s journey has been fraught with difficulties, including her battle with b----- cancer and a double mastectomy. Following her MS misdiagnosis, she retired from on-screen acting but has continued voice acting. In March, she revealed to a reporter how she copes with her medical struggles.

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Health Struggles Worsened After MS Misdiagnosis

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate reportedly required hospitalization at the end of March as concerns about her health continued.

A source said, "With every setback, if we are being realistic, everyone has it in the back of their minds that they might not have a tomorrow with her.” The insider added that Applegate is a fighter, but her health battle remains treacherous. She experiences better days and really bad days, but not great days. Despite these struggles, Applegate maintains a positive outlook, supported by her friends who listen to her and share emotional moments. However, the actress admitted on a podcast, “I don’t enjoy things anymore,” highlighting the impact of her ailments on her mental health.

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Memoir Revealed Weight Loss and Difficulties With Eating

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate discussed her experiences with illness and personal struggles in her memoir, ‘You with the Sad Eyes.’

In her memoir, You with the Sad Eyes, Applegate shared her experiences, including a significant weight loss of 50 pounds, which she described as “scary and dangerous.” Due to her condition, she had to follow a clear fluid diet and could not eat normally, leading to drastic changes in her appearance. The insiders reveal that many are concerned about Applegate’s future.

Memoir Revealed Weight Loss and Difficulties With Eating

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate continued to receive emotional support from friends as she navigated the physical and emotional challenges of her health woes.