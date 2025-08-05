BREAKING NEWS Christina Applegate Rushed to Hospital After Kidney Infection That Caused 'So Much Pain' Source: MEGA Actress Christina Applegate was rushed to the emergency room after a severe kidney infection spread to both kidneys, leaving her 'screaming' in pain. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 5 2025, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Applegate was rushed to the hospital after a severe kidney infection spread to both kidneys, leaving her “screaming” in pain. The Bad Moms actress, 53, recorded the Tuesday, August 5, episode of her “MeSsy” podcast from a hospital bed in Los Angeles, opening up about a pain that made her feel like her appendix was bursting.

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Applegate Suffered a Kidney Infection

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate was rushed to the hospital after feeling unwell on a trip.

Applegate explained that she first began feeling unwell while visiting family in Europe, but the pain intensified so severely that she was rushed to the hospital immediately after landing back home. “I'm like, I wanna be admitted,” Applegate recounted to her host Jamie-Lynn Sigler. “I'm staying here because I want answers. I want every test that you can possibly think of or ones that you haven't even thought of, and I want them done.”

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Applegate Described Extreme Pain

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate said the pain only continued to get worse.

The actress said the pain only continued to get worse, describing extreme pain in the right side of her body. “Of course, my brain's like, ‘Oh, my appendix is bursting,'” she said, depicting the pain as “radiating” from her back to her front. “So much pain. I'm screaming, and they ordered me an emergency CT at 2 in the morning.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Christina's Infection Spread to Both Kidneys

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate suffered a kidney infection.

The scan showed that Applegate was suffering a kidney infection that had since spread to her left kidney. “I’m just gonna be here,” she said, referring to her hospital stay. “Because of this kidney infection, I have to have intravenous antibiotics right now. And that's where we're at.” Doctors initially believed that the condition could be a urinary tract infection and questioned the Anchorman star about her wiping technique. Although Applegate spoke candidly about the situation, she admitted, “I'm holding in a bag o’ tears right now."

Christina Applegate Revealed Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis in 2021

Source: MEGA Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021.