OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Christina Applegate Rushed to Hospital After Kidney Infection That Caused 'So Much Pain'

Actress Christina Applegate was rushed to the emergency room after a severe kidney infection spread to both kidneys, leaving her 'screaming' in pain.

Aug. 5 2025, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

Christina Applegate was rushed to the hospital after a severe kidney infection spread to both kidneys, leaving her “screaming” in pain.

The Bad Moms actress, 53, recorded the Tuesday, August 5, episode of her “MeSsy” podcast from a hospital bed in Los Angeles, opening up about a pain that made her feel like her appendix was bursting.

Christina Applegate Suffered a Kidney Infection

Applegate explained that she first began feeling unwell while visiting family in Europe, but the pain intensified so severely that she was rushed to the hospital immediately after landing back home.

“I'm like, I wanna be admitted,” Applegate recounted to her host Jamie-Lynn Sigler. “I'm staying here because I want answers. I want every test that you can possibly think of or ones that you haven't even thought of, and I want them done.”

Christina Applegate Described Extreme Pain

The actress said the pain only continued to get worse, describing extreme pain in the right side of her body.

“Of course, my brain's like, ‘Oh, my appendix is bursting,'” she said, depicting the pain as “radiating” from her back to her front. “So much pain. I'm screaming, and they ordered me an emergency CT at 2 in the morning.”

Christina's Infection Spread to Both Kidneys

The scan showed that Applegate was suffering a kidney infection that had since spread to her left kidney. “I’m just gonna be here,” she said, referring to her hospital stay. “Because of this kidney infection, I have to have intravenous antibiotics right now. And that's where we're at.”

Doctors initially believed that the condition could be a urinary tract infection and questioned the Anchorman star about her wiping technique. Although Applegate spoke candidly about the situation, she admitted, “I'm holding in a bag o’ tears right now."

Christina Applegate Revealed Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis in 2021

Applegate has been candid about her health struggles, frequently sharing personal updates with fans about her battle with multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with in 2021.

“If people saw what my life was like on the daily, they wouldn't they wouldn't be able to do it. Because I can sometimes not do it. It's really, really hard,” she told Conan O’Brien in May. “This is the worst thing I've ever had in my life.”

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune disease that targets the central nervous system, particularly in the brain and spinal cord. The condition damages the protective myelin sheath around nerves, causing a range of serious neurological issues. While there’s no cure, treatments can help ease symptoms and slow things down.

