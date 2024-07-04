Christina Applegate's MS Battle: Everything She Has Said About Her Diagnosis in 15 Clicks

Following her battle with b----- cancer, Christina Applegate revealed in an August 2021 post on X that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

She wrote: "It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a------ blocks it.

Applegate added in a follow-up tweet, "As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."