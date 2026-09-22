Christina Haack Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Christopher Larocca, Thanks Him for 'Taking Things Slow and Not Rushing Through Life'
Sept. 22 2026, Published 9:54 a.m. ET
Christina Haack adorably marked two years of bliss with her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca.
The Flip or Flop star wrote a touching tribute to the businessman on Instagram, thanking him for the life lessons he's taught her.
Christina Haack Gushed About Christopher Larocca
"Two years of getting to know you," Haack wrote alongside adorable black-and-white photos of them together.
"Together we built a champagne brand from the ground up, partnered on a flip for tv (coming soon) and traveled to amazing places."
She continued, "I have watched you handle everything with grace and understanding and therefore you have taught me to do the same. Thank you for making my life EASY. What a true gift that is. A gift I would not have appreciated in my younger years. Taking things slow and not rushing through life is something I also can greatly appreciate in my 40s. Thank you for being a true partner in all the ways @cml949 🤍."
Christina Haack and Christopher Larocca's Relationship Timeline
Haack and Larocca have been dating since October 2024, according to E! News.
Since then, the TV star hasn't been shy about posting her boyfriend on social media.
In October 2025, she wrote alongside a selfie, "Our first photo together, over a year ago. Thank you Chris for always dating me and spoiling me and showing me true respect. It’s been a year of learning and growing and communicating and defending and sometimes fighting but always making up. Thank you, thank you, thank you for walking into my life in that random Mexican restaurant in Newport. ❤️."
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Christina Haack Just Celebrated Her Son's 'Marvelous Me' Day at School
Haack made headlines over the weekend after her ex-husband Ant Anstead revealed that they had come together to celebrate their 7-year-old son, Hudson, at school.
"Our not so little boy celebrated his 'marvelous me' day at school with his class sharing special things about him," Anstead wrote on Instagram. "Hudzo we love you and we are so proud of you. Listening to the class talk about what a wonderful boy you are was special. Hudzo impacts everyone he meets, and we already know it! Oh and mum of course brought the class donuts for the win! X."
Christina Haack's Relationship History
Haack has had several high-profile relationships in the last couple of decades, per House Beautiful.
She married Tarek El Moussa in 2009, with the two finding success on their HGTV show Flip or Flop. The show ran until 2022, six years after the couple announced their separation. The exes share children Taylor, 16, and Brayden, 11.
Haack married Anstead in 2018 and welcomed Hudson in 2019. They announced their separation in 2020.
She married Josh Hall in 2022, before filing for divorce in 2024.