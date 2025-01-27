or
Who Is Christina Haack's New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca? 5 Things to Know

who is christopher larocca meet christina haacks new boyfriend
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack subtly went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, months after her July 2024 split from Josh Hall.

Jan. 27 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Christopher Larocca Is a CEO

who is christopher larocca meet christina haacks new boyfriend
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack became single again after her split from her third husband, Josh Hall, in July 2024.

According to Network Connex's website, Christina Haack's new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, became the company's CEO and president in 2021.

"As President and CEO of Network Connex, Chris is focused on working closely with the company's leadership team to accelerate Network Connex's positioning as a global leader in communications infrastructure design and implementation," the company said of Larocca. "He has more than 20 years of experience successfully leading and managing highly profitable, growth-oriented companies."

Before joining Network Connex, Larocca served as the President and CEO of Nortek Control, a "global leader in artificial intelligence, facial recognition, smart connected systems for security and home automation, access control, and digital health markets."

He has also previously worked at other companies, including Luminance Brands, General Electric, Dover Corporation and EMCORE Corporation.

Christopher Larocca Has an MBA

who is christopher larocca meet christina haacks new boyfriend
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack was first married to Tarek El Moussa before she moved on with Ant Anstead.

Larocca's LinkedIn profile shows he graduated with a civil engineering degree from Clemson University in 1995 and an MBA from the University of Southern California in 2002.

Christopher Larocca Is Also a Divorcee

who is christopher larocca meet christina haacks new boyfriend
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christopher Larocca's new lady is a mom-of-three.

Christina El Moussa

Larocca and his ex-wife, with whom he shares a 17-year-old daughter, divorced in January 2015 after eight years of marriage, according to Daily Mail.

Christopher Larocca Sparked Dating Rumors With Christina Haack in October 2024

who is christopher larocca meet christina haacks new boyfriend
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack has been linked to Christopher Larocca since 2024.

Haack and Larocca were first spotted together in Europe in November 2024, the U.K. outlet reported. A photo posted by Ferrari of Newport Beach captured the twosome holding hands while strolling around Bologna, Italy, at the time.

They also attended Amy Sexton's holiday party in December 2024, based on photos shared on social media.

Christina Haack Debuted Christopher Larocca on Instagram

who is christopher larocca meet christina haacks new boyfriend
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack and Christopher Larocca's relationship started after her split from her third husband, Josh Hall.

On January 11, People confirmed that Haack and Larocca are dating. Daily Mail added they have been seeing each other for roughly three months.

A week later, the Flip or Flop star reshared a post from Larocca's private Instagram Stories, showing their cocktails on a bar counter in Paris.

Haack's new romance bloomed months after her split from her third husband, Josh Hall.

In an interview with Us Weekly published on January 10, Haack disclosed she would love to walk down the aisle again for the fourth time after her three failed marriages.

She said, "I'll always love love. I probably will [get married again] eventually. But, not anytime soon."

"I'm terrified of men. I'm taking a break and spending time with my girlfriends and my kids," Haack added.

