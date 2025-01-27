Who Is Christina Haack's New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca? 5 Things to Know

According to Network Connex's website, Christina Haack's new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, became the company's CEO and president in 2021.

"As President and CEO of Network Connex, Chris is focused on working closely with the company's leadership team to accelerate Network Connex's positioning as a global leader in communications infrastructure design and implementation," the company said of Larocca. "He has more than 20 years of experience successfully leading and managing highly profitable, growth-oriented companies."

Before joining Network Connex, Larocca served as the President and CEO of Nortek Control, a "global leader in artificial intelligence, facial recognition, smart connected systems for security and home automation, access control, and digital health markets."

He has also previously worked at other companies, including Luminance Brands, General Electric, Dover Corporation and EMCORE Corporation.