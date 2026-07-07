Christina Haack Turns Heads in Revealing Bikini While Cozying Up to Boyfriend Christopher Larocca in Summer Photos

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Christina Haack is heating up the summer season, leaving little to the imagination in her latest photo dump. "Cancer szn so far ♋️ 🤍," Haack, 42, captioned a carousel of sultry photos shared via Instagram on Monday, July 6.

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Christina Haack Showed Off Her Curves

Source: @christinahaack/Instagram Christina Haack opted for a white bikini with a colorful graphic print.

Haack turned heads by posing in a plunging white triangle bikini top that featured a colorful graphic print. She hid behind large aviator sunglasses and straw hat, completing the look with a dainty gold necklace and pink lip gloss.

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Christina Haack's Boyfriend Christopher Larocca Shared Sweet Comment

Source: @christinahaack/Instagram Christina Haack's boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, wasn't shy about dropping a comment under her photo.

The Flip or Flop star also included a loved-up shot with her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca. Haack was all smiles as she wrapped her arm around her partner, pulling him in for a sweet embrace. "Loving my Cancer baby ❤️," Larocca, 53, wrote in the comments section of the post, to which she directly replied, "love you most ❤️."

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Christina Haack Sparked New Romance in October 2024

Source: @christinahaack/Instagram Christina Haack revealed she secretly had been dating Christopher Larocca since October 2024.

Larocca and Haack were first publicly linked in January 2025. The designer later revealed she and Larocca started dating months earlier in October 2024 after sharing the first photo they ever took together a year later. "Our first photo together, over a year ago. Thank you Chris for always dating me and spoiling me and showing me true respect," the Christina on the Coast star captioned an October 2025 post. “It’s been a year of learning and growing and communicating and defending and sometimes fighting but always making up. Thank you, thank you, thank you for walking into my life in that random Mexican restaurant in Newport." Haack recalled meeting Larocca the "old fashioned way" at a local restaurant, telling People, "I was there with a girlfriend. He was there with some guy friends. One of his friends started talking to us and he was super funny. They were all funny.”

Inside Christina Haack's Previous 3 Marriages

Source: mega;@unbrokenjosh/instagram Christina Haack said Josh Hall would give her the silent treatment if she laughed at Tarek El Moussa's jokes while on the set of their HGTV show.