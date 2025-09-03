Christina Haack's Ex Josh Hall Slams Her for Being 'Immature' and Publicizing Contentious Divorce Battle: 'Lacked Class'

Article continues below advertisement

Christina Haack’s ex-husband Josh Hall isn’t holding back.

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, September 2, Hall blasted Haack for dragging their split into the public eye after a California judge finalized their divorce on August 26. The Nashville realtor didn’t mince words, accusing the Christina on the Coast star of “lacking class.” “Divorce isn't something for public consumption. I understand that we're public figures — I married one — but I thought it was unnecessary... Obviously, don't drag a divorce out there. It's immature,” Hall told an outlet in an interview. “Let's share some stuff, but behaving like a p----- off teenager on social media is just not something I'm going to do.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @unbrokenjosh/Instagram Josh Hall slammed Christina Haack after their divorce was finalized.

Article continues below advertisement

“I was trying to be respectful of her children and both of our families, and I didn't have the need for public opinion. I don't need to impress people. I don't need them to know my personal business. I'm more of a private person,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Hall believes it’s time people hear more about his perspective. “So during the divorce proceedings, I kept myself quiet, but now that the divorce is over and everything's clear, it's time for me to say something. Everything previously reported was only her side, and just because she says it doesn't make it true,” he said. “I didn't want to have a public feud and have a back-and-forth publicly. Now I need to have something to say because, unfortunately, people have only read what she says.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The realtor said the reality star 'lacked class' for publicizing their private matters.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time Hall aired his frustrations. Just last week, he hopped on Instagram to vent after the split was finalized. “Excited to spend Labor Day weekend in the real reality,” he wrote on August 28. “Finally, legally divorced and a free man.” He added, “I’ve always worked hard, kept what’s mine, and declined hand outs, and I’m keeping it that way,” alongside a photo of himself petting a horse. Hall then threw in a jab, writing: “Lesson learned: don’t marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention.”

Article continues below advertisement

According to documents obtained by an outlet, neither side will receive spousal support. Haack is holding onto her Newport Beach mansion and Tennessee farmhouse featured on Christina in the Country, while Hall is keeping his property in Thompson’s Station, Tenn.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @unbrokenjosh/Instagram Court documents revealed no spousal support was awarded.

Article continues below advertisement

Records also show Haack paid Hall $300,000 in May 2024, following the sale of their Nashville home, and covered $40,000 of his attorney fees. The judgment also cited an earlier $100,000 payment she made in September 2024. Moving forward, both are responsible for their own legal costs.

Article continues below advertisement

The exes tied the knot in 2021, but Hall filed for divorce just three years later, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Since then, the fallout has been anything but clean. Haack accused Hall last October 2024 of demanding “an obscene amount of $$” after their short marriage and claimed he stole rental income from her properties.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The exes' split has been filled with public accusations from both sides.

Article continues below advertisement

Hall fired back, accusing Haack of “defaming him” after he said they both needed to handle things “like an adult.” “Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it,” his team stated.