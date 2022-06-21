Christina Milian Shares She & Husband Matt Pokora 'Love To Do Adventurous Things,' Spills On Whether Baby No. 4 Is In The Cards

Christina Milian is in a great place these days — her three kids, Violet, Kenna and Isaiah are thriving, she's a successful entrepreneur and her marriage to Matt Pokora has never been better.

"My husband and I love to do adventurous things. If you check out my Instagram, we went to a Backstreet Boys concert recently, and afterwards, we actually took those random scooter bikes that you rent ... we took those and drove them all the way home," the 40-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about a June 8 event called Million Ways to Love Strawberries, where the star, who co-founded Beignet Box, created a special recipe for a strawberry dipping sauce that was served with her treat. "It was a blast, so we just like to do adventurous things like that and just stuff that makes us laugh and smile. We find something in everything all of the time. Luckily, my husband is really good at planning stuff. He's like, 'Oh, let’s go bike riding, let’s do this, let’s do that,' and I am like, 'Yes, OK!'"