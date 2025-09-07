REALITY TV NEWS Christine Brown Speaks Out: Ex Kody's Pursuit of a New Wife Leaves Her Stunned Source: TLC/YouTube Christine Brown was stunned by Kody Brown entertaining another wife in the new ‘Sister Wives’ trailer. OK! Staff Sept. 7 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Christine Brown is candidly sharing her thoughts on the prospect of her ex, Kody Brown, seeking another wife. Following the release of the Sister Wives Season 20 trailer, viewers learned that Kody informed his remaining partner, Robyn Brown, about a new woman's interest in joining their polygamous family. "I do not even know how to wrap my mind around what I have seen that they are even entertaining," Christine said, reflecting her disbelief in the Sister Wives Season 20 trailer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC/YouTube Robyn Brown seemed unsettled when Kody Brown opened up about a new wife.

Article continues below advertisement

In the trailer, Kody revealed, "I got another one of those emails from some woman asking sort of like to get to know us for the purpose of joining the family," a revelation that seemed to unsettle Robyn. When Christine appeared on The Sarah Fraser Show, she addressed the situation head-on, expressing her confusion and concern over Kody and Robyn's intentions. "Are they? Is it just for camera? I do not know. I just don’t know. But, I hope not, because what they have is a soulmate situation. They really do," she explained, questioning the couple's motives behind considering adding to their family.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @christine_brownsw/Instagram Christine questioned Kody and Robyn Brown’s motives for adding to their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Christine voiced her feelings of disingenuousness and unfairness regarding the potential addition of a new wife, noting, "Kody himself, he talked about how much he loved monogamy. So why do that? Why ruin something so good?" When Sarah Fraser noted that it was "too bad" Kody wasn't transparent about his feelings 15 years ago, Christine agreed, reflecting on the past. "I kinda think that sometimes. I'm like, what if he was like to have a conversation with all of us and be like, you know what, Robyn's my soulmate. She really is," she mused.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC/YouTube Christine Brown said Kody once declared his love for monogamy.

Article continues below advertisement

Christine, who announced her split from Kody in November 2021, added that she believes an honest discussion among Kody, herself and his former wives Meri and Janelle would have been beneficial. "I think they ended up just hiding…tried to hide how they really felt about each other," she said. Since her departure from Kody, Christine became the first of his four wives to leave, setting off a chain reaction that led to the dissolution of his relationships with Janelle and Meri within 14 months. She publicly embraced a new romance with David Woolley in February 2023, becoming engaged two months later before marrying in October.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @christine_brownsw/Instagam The reality star has remarried and chronicled her 'Sister Wife' journey in her book.