Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Admits She Doesn't 'Like' Kody and Robyn in Shocking Revelation: 'I Don't Want to Know Them'
Janelle Brown set the record straight about her relationship with ex-husband Kody Brown and his current wife, Robyn Brown.
In a revealing conversation during part 2 of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special on Sunday, June 1, Janelle, 56, candidly shared her feelings. "I can still be very friendly with Kody. I never really had much of a relationship with Robyn," she explained, emphasizing that while she holds no animosity, she prefers to keep her distance. "I don't have any hate or hard feelings or anything. I just don't really want to know them."
When host Sukanya Krishnan pressed Janelle for "specific examples" of her reluctance to engage with Robyn, 46, Janelle admitted she couldn't pinpoint any. "I could sit and talk to them. That would be fine. If it was all superficial. I would be fine if we, you know, I would talk to them. That's no big deal," she noted.
But Janelle made it clear that she isn't seeking friendship. "I'm just not going to be buddies with them or, like, go to lunch with them."
The reality star reinforced her sentiments about Kody, 56, and Robyn, stating, "I don't need it. I don't want it. I'm not looking for it."
She acknowledged that their personalities simply don't align, saying, "I really just don't like them. I don't want to know them. I don't want to be friends with them. I just don't like them."
Kody married his first wife, Meri Brown, in 1990, and he and Janelle shared a spiritual wedding in 1993. Christine Brown joined their family in 1994, followed by Robyn in 2010. Kody and Meri divorced in 2014 but maintained a spiritual marriage to allow Kody to legally wed Robyn and adopt her children.
Christine, 53, left the family in 2021, with Janelle ending her marriage in December 2022. Meri hinted at her separation from Kody around the same time, with both confirming their split in January 2023.
While Janelle found satisfaction in moving on, Kody has previously expressed regret over their separation, indicating she was the one that got away. "I hear about Christine falling in love and getting married [to husband David Wooley] and stuff like this, and I'm, like, going, 'Well, good on Christine,'" he said during a Sister Wives season 9 confessional. "Janelle was a different story. I always thought – I just felt like Janelle and I could have worked it out."
Janelle is not only relieved to distance herself from Kody and Robyn, but she also embraces the single life. "My marriage is over. I don't know what I'm gonna do," she shared on February 17's episode of Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson's "Sibling Revelry" podcast.
"I'm not really interested in getting married again or even really dating at this stage. So, I'm not even thinking about, like, 'Oh, what do I need to do?' Because I'm just like, I am over [it]."
Despite her current happiness, Janelle remains open to new possibilities, admitting she would "consider" a relationship "if something presents itself in the future."