Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Admits She Doesn't 'Like' Kody and Robyn in Shocking Revelation: 'I Don't Want to Know Them'

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown opened up in a revealing interview, saying she doesn’t like Kody or Robyn Brown and has no desire for a relationship with them.

In a revealing conversation during part 2 of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special on Sunday, June 1, Janelle, 56, candidly shared her feelings. "I can still be very friendly with Kody. I never really had much of a relationship with Robyn," she explained, emphasizing that while she holds no animosity, she prefers to keep her distance. "I don't have any hate or hard feelings or anything. I just don't really want to know them."

When host Sukanya Krishnan pressed Janelle for "specific examples" of her reluctance to engage with Robyn, 46, Janelle admitted she couldn't pinpoint any. "I could sit and talk to them. That would be fine. If it was all superficial. I would be fine if we, you know, I would talk to them. That's no big deal," she noted.

But Janelle made it clear that she isn't seeking friendship. "I'm just not going to be buddies with them or, like, go to lunch with them."

The reality star reinforced her sentiments about Kody, 56, and Robyn, stating, "I don't need it. I don't want it. I'm not looking for it."

She acknowledged that their personalities simply don't align, saying, "I really just don't like them. I don't want to know them. I don't want to be friends with them. I just don't like them."