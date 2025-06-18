Christopher Schwarzenegger Has Lost 60 Pounds After Shocking Transformation: 'He's Started to Gain Some Serious Muscle'
Christopher Schwarzenegger is looking fit and fabulous after shedding at least 60 pounds over the past few years.
"This has been a long steady process that started after he graduated from college five years ago, and he's completely stuck with it," one insider explained to an outlet. "He's lost something like 60 pounds and now he's started to gain some serious muscle. He's had his dad and brother cheering him on every step of the way."
While several factors contributed to Schwarzenegger’s success, a significant element was his determination to clean up his diet.
The source stated that the 27-year-old "finally ditched all the bad habits and the sugary snacks and started to eat really healthy." He has learned to balance his cravings, enjoying "a treat now and then, but it's a treat and not a daily habit."
"He started out doing a lot of cardio, but then he got into the weights, and he's really started to love working out," the insider shared. "It used to be something his dad [Arnold Schwarzenegger] could never get him excited about, but Chris would always avoid training with him. But now it's something they all share together. Chris has become quite competitive about it too; he loves showing Arnold and Patrick [Schwarzenegger] that he can keep up and these days sometimes even beat them."
In 2021, his brother Patrick, 31, congratulated Christopher for his health and fitness achievements.
In April, Christopher was photographed in Los Angeles, displaying his slimmer figure. He discussed his weight loss journey at the inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit, explaining that it all began in 2019 during a significant trip to Australia.
"I made it a big [deal] like, 'Oh, I'm going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,' and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities," he shared at the event.
Upon returning from his trip, Christopher made a pivotal change by removing bread from his diet for Lent, which catalyzed his weight loss journey.
"I was like, 'Well, if I'm giving up bread, I might as well just take the opportunity and I'm a good Catholic boy, so I'm not going to break it,'" Christopher recalled. "And that was my one rule. I was like, 'I'm not going to break Lent.' And so I lost 30 pounds just through that."
Arnold, 77, later applauded his son for prioritizing his health and emphasized that he never made Christopher feel ashamed for struggling with his weight during his adolescent years.
"I could never go and say to him, 'You're overweight,'" the Terminator actor told The Times in a story published on June 14. "We just kept introducing healthy foods. We introduced him always to the gym and all of that kind of stuff."
The family patriarch added, "And then, out of nowhere, he decided that he wanted to be lean. And now he is. So that is, of course, fantastic, the self-discipline and the self-motivation. I always felt one day it will have to come from him — and it did."