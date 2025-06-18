Christopher Schwarzenegger Has Lost 60 Pounds After Shocking Transformation: 'He's Started to Gain Some Serious Muscle'

Christopher Schwarzenegger is looking fit and fabulous after shedding at least 60 pounds over the past few years.

"This has been a long steady process that started after he graduated from college five years ago, and he's completely stuck with it," one insider explained to an outlet. "He's lost something like 60 pounds and now he's started to gain some serious muscle. He's had his dad and brother cheering him on every step of the way."