'White Lotus' Star Patrick Schwarzenegger Has Turned Into a 'Gen Z S-- Symbol' as the Max Series Has 'Finally Put Him on the Map'
In an unexpected twist, Patrick Schwarzenegger is soaking up the spotlight — and stripping down in the process — thanks to his riveting performance in the hit series, The White Lotus.
The 31-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger is turning heads as Hollywood's latest heartthrob but insists he won’t be flexing his way into the bodybuilding game like his iconic dad the same way his dad did fifty years ago.
Patrick, now 77, is still a titan of professional bodybuilding fame, known for his jaw-dropping muscles long before trading the stage for the silver screen and ultimately, politics. But while Arnold carved a colossal path with his rippling biceps, Patrick is embracing a toned and modern approach to stardom.
“In a world of pumped-up icons, The White Lotus has turned him into a Gen Z s-- symbol and people can’t stop talking about the s--- vibe he’s putting off on this show,” the source explained. “It’s wonderful that Patrick is going in a different, lighter, more romantic direction with his screen persona, and that’s exactly why it’s going to work. The kid has been plugging away for ten years now and The White Lotus has finally put him on the map in a major way.”
But not everyone is breaking away from the brawn. Patrick's half-brother, Joseph Baena, who shares Arnold’s genetics with former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena, is taking after his dad.
The source added, “It’s crazy. Not only does Patrick have a half-brother who is fully going down the Arnold road of becoming a giant muscle man, but he’s also been personally mentored by his ultra-macho brother-in-law Chris Pratt, who loves looking buff on camera in his many action roles.”
Chris, 45, made headlines transforming from the lovable, pudgy Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation to a Marvel hero with superhero-worthy muscles.
In a candid moment about Patrick’s daring nudity in The White Lotus, he admitted, “I did not know I was gonna be seeing him fully nude in that way … I love White Lotus. I was a fan of White Lotus before, so when he got it, everyone was super pumped for him… Hey, he looks good, you know what I mean? I was like, rock it, bro.”
For Patrick, nudity isn’t an obstacle; it's a stepping stone in his career.
“Yes, he had to bear his naked body to do it, but it still has to feel good to finally get the recognition he has been seeking for years,” the insider concluded.