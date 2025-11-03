or
Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Chiseled Physique With New Girlfriend at Pumpkin Patch Outing

Christopher Schwarzenegger flaunted his toned physique during a pumpkin patch outing with his new girlfriend.

Nov. 3 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Christopher Schwarzenegger is turning heads with his impressive physique and new romance.

The 28-year-old joined his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband, Chris Pratt, for a family day at a Brentwood, Calif., pumpkin patch on Monday. The outing included a mystery blonde who appears to have stolen his heart.

Christopher Schwarzenegger joined his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband, Chris Pratt, for a family day out.

Photos obtained by Page Six captured Christopher and his girlfriend sharing a sweet kiss while carrying pumpkins, embodying the spirit of fall romance.

The pair joined Katherine and Chris' daughters, Lyla and Eloise, for the family outing. Christopher showcased his toned arms in a white tank top, matching it with dark green cargo pants and sneakers. His girlfriend opted for an off-the-shoulder University of Michigan T-shirt — a nod to Christopher’s alma mater — paired with stylish jeans.

Christopher Schwarzenegger showed off his new girlfriend during a family trip to the lake.

Earlier last month, Christopher’s girlfriend made an appearance during a lakeside family trip, as seen in photos Katherine shared on Instagram. The 35-year-old author posted a carousel of snapshots featuring her youngest brother and his significant other getting cozy. One striking photo showed a shirtless Christopher with his girlfriend sitting on his lap, displaying his muscular arms and abs.

Katherine’s mom, Maria Shriver, added her approval in the comments, expressing, “Oh these are so cute ❤️ what fun we have we are blessed ❤️.”

Maria Shriver appeared supportive of her son Christopher Schwarzenegger’s new relationship.

Unlike his more publicly visible siblings, Christopher has preferred to live away from the spotlight, making rare appearances. He first revealed his body transformation during a family celebration for Arnold Schwarzenegger's birthday in Malibu back in September 2022, according to Daily Mail.

Christopher Schwarzenegger started his impressive body transformation journey in 2019.

Christopher began his weight loss journey in 2019, realizing that his weight “was prohibiting [him] from doing everyday activities.” He openly discussed his transformation in May during a panel at Beacher Vitality’s Happy & Healthy Summit in LA.

“It was a big process,” he shared, adding that he successfully shed 30 pounds but hasn’t reached his final goal.

He recalled trying various methods to lose weight, stating, “I was doing meal delivery things in high school, and I remember feeling like a weirdo when I was bringing weird lunches to school.”

Christopher Schwarzenegger showed off his toned physique.

He identified a pivotal moment in his journey when he “gave up bread for Lent,” which lasted 40 days. Despite the progress he’s made, Christopher revealed he is still working toward his ultimate fitness aspirations.

The latest family snaps shared by Katherine in August showed even more changes in his physique, as Christopher appeared confident in a fitted button-down shirt.

