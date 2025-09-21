Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off His 30-Pound Weight Loss During Family Lake Outing: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Christopher Schwarzenegger basked in the sun and family love during a recent lake day, proudly showcasing his impressive 30-pound weight loss transformation. The 27-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver was the subject of sister Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Instagram photos posted on Sunday, September 14.

Source: @katherineschwarzenegger/Instagram Katherine Schwarzenegger's Instagram carousel featured Maria Shriver, Chris Pratt and brother Christopher.

In the carousel, Christopher beamed in blue and white shorts, flashing a smile as a family friend wrapped her arms around his bare torso. The second photo captured him standing solo, pointing to the sparkling water surrounding him, showing a full display of his physical progress.

"Lake days 💙," Katherine, 35, captioned the Instagram carousel, which also featured Maria and Katherine’s husband, Chris Pratt, among the family enjoying the day. Arnold praised his son's commitment to healthy living during a profile with London’s The Times. "I could never go and say to him, 'You're overweight.' We just kept introducing healthy foods," said Arnold, 77. "We introduced him always to the gym and all of that kind of stuff."

Source: Mega; @katherineschwarzenegger/Instagram Christopher Schwarzenegger has been vocal about his weight loss journey.

Christopher first opened up about his weight loss journey in May at the Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles. He revealed that it took more than five years to achieve his weight goals. "It was a big process. I started in 2019 when I was living in Australia. I was on this big trip. I made it a big [deal] like, 'Oh, I'm going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,' and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities," Christopher shared.

Source: Mega Christopher Schwarzenegger is Maria Shriver and Arnold's youngest son.

One of those activities was skydiving. "I was like, 'I want to go skydiving.' And my friends were like, 'Yeah, no shot,'" he recalled. "I was like, 'Yeah, I can't skydive.'" Christopher discussed various weight loss methods he tried over the years, including pre-packaged meals during his school days. "I remember feeling like a weirdo when I was bringing weird lunches to school," he said.

Source: @katherineschwarzenegger/Instagram Arnold Schwarzenegger silently encouraged his son to shed some pounds.