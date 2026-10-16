Christy Carlson Romano Says Mandy Moore Was a 'Mean Girl' at 2000 Party: 'I Was So Hurt'

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Christy Carlson Romano shared an uncomfortable Hollywood encounter that has stayed with her for more than two decades. During an October 6 appearance on Page Six Radio, the former Even Stevens star recalled meeting Mandy Moore at a party connected to The Princess Diaries in 2000. She claimed that the singer's reaction during an awkward exchange felt humiliating. "I was, like, so hurt by it. I was like, 'Mandy's a mean girl,'" Romano stated.

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She Was Hurt by Moore's Fake Laugh

Source: MEGA Romano recalled meeting Moore for the first time.

According to Romano, the encounter happened after her Even Stevens costar Ty Hodges invited her to a Malibu party for his friend Erik von Detten, who played Josh Bryant in the 2001 Disney film. She eventually realized the gathering was connected to The Princess Diaries. Toward the end of the party, the Kaya star spotted Heather Matarazzo, who played Lilly Moscovitz, Princess Mia's best friend. Romano had previously worked with Matarazzo on an MTV project in New York, so she decided to approach the actress to see if she remembered her. The Christy's Kitchen Throwback alum explained, "So I go up to Heather, and I'm like, 'Hey do you remember, like we worked together,' and Heather was kind of awkward and she was like, 'Yeah, no, I don't remember.'" "Mandy was next to her, and Mandy kind of did this [fake laugh]," Romano claimed, adding she didn't know "what to make of it."

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Moore Played the School's Bully

Source: MEGA Moore played a mean girl in the 2000 film starring Hathaway.

The story has a surprising tie to Moore’s part in The Princess Diaries. She stars as the popular cheerleader Lana Thomas who torments Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis when she finds out she's the heir to the fictional kingdom of Genovia. The movie, directed by Garry Marshall, came out in 2001 and became one of the defining teen comedies of its generation. Queen Clarisse, Mia's grandmother, was played by Julie Andrews, and Matarazzo was the loyal friend who helps guide Mia as she finds her way through her unexpected royal destiny.

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Romano Nearly Auditioned for Hathaway's Role

Source: MEGA The 52-year-old star once tried to audition for the Disney movie.

Romano previously revealed in one of her YouTube videos that she wanted to audition for Hathaway's Mia, but missed the opportunity. "It was a big chance, and unfortunately, I didn't get a chance," she said. Unfortunately, the Cadet Kelly star had filming commitments at the time. "I wanted to do this audition so badly. I don't know why, but I just knew it could be a big deal for me. I didn't get that audition. I didn't get to go because we had to film overtime or something like that. So, sadly, I never got my shot at that," she explained.

Her Memoir Looks Back at the Difficult Side of Child Stardom

Source: MEGA Romano talks about problems she encountered as a child actor in her memoir.