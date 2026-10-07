'Savage' Lindsay Lohan Has 'Always Been Shady,' Fellow Child Star Christy Carlson Romano Says as She Recalls Brutal Snub

Article continues below advertisement

Christy Carlson Romano shared a hot take about Lindsay Lohan, claiming the fellow Disney star has "always been shady" while recalling a brutal dig she allegedly received from Lohan at a luxury Los Angeles hotel. "I remember one time I was at the Chateau Marmont and I had seen her out in New York one time, it was like an awkward exchange of meeting one another," Romano, 42, said in an interview published on Tuesday, October 5.

Article continues below advertisement

'Always Been Shady'

Source: MEGA Christy Carlson Romano claimed that Lindsay Lohan insulted her while at a Los Angeles hotel.

She continued, "And then I was at the Cheateau and then she was kind of like glancing my way and she goes, 'I guess they’re letting anyone in here.'" Despite the "shady" remark, Romano doesn't hold it against the Freaky Friday star, 40, and said she got "points for being savage."

Article continues below advertisement

Christy Carlson Romano and Lindsay Lohan Were 'Same Era' of Disney Fame

Source: MEGA Christy Carlson Romano and Lindsay Lohan rose to fame in the early 2000s on Disney.

The Even Stevens star acknowledged that she and the Mean Girls actress were "very much in the same era" of Disney fame, when young stars were often pitted against one another. Romano has since put the drama behind her, adding, "I think everyone has grown into these different lifestyles too, like, where Lindsay is, where Hilary [Duff] is, like, where I am, it’s all so weird."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Christy Carlson Romano Bears All in New Memoir

Source: MEGA Christy Carlson Romano's memoir 'Once Upon a Timewreck: The Rise and Fall of a Child Star' was released on October 6.

Romano is currently promoting her memoir, Once Upon a Timewreck: The Rise and Fall of a Child Star, which hit bookshelves on Tuesday, October 6, where she addressed another awkward moment with The Parent Trap star. At the time, Romano said she was trying to connect with Lohan over the actress' dislike of her Cadet Kelly costar, 39. "I walk over and ramble some lame, drunken bulls--- that sounds like I am some superfan,” she recalled. "Lindsay stares at me blankly for a second and smiles, but I can tell she’s annoyed by me. I have no clue what else to say. I’m so humiliated that I just walk back to my table and refill my drink."

Christy Carlson Romano Addressed Relationship With Shia LaBeouf

Source: MEGA Christy Carlson Romano and Shia LaBeouf are no longer in contact.