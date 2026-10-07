or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Christy Carlson Romano
OK LogoNEWS

'Savage' Lindsay Lohan Has 'Always Been Shady,' Fellow Child Star Christy Carlson Romano Says as She Recalls Brutal Snub

Photo of Lindsay Lohan and Christy Carlson Romano
Source: MEGA

Christy Carlson Romano recalled a shady comment Lindsay Lohan once made about her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 7 2026, Updated 12:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Christy Carlson Romano shared a hot take about Lindsay Lohan, claiming the fellow Disney star has "always been shady" while recalling a brutal dig she allegedly received from Lohan at a luxury Los Angeles hotel.

"I remember one time I was at the Chateau Marmont and I had seen her out in New York one time, it was like an awkward exchange of meeting one another," Romano, 42, said in an interview published on Tuesday, October 5.

Article continues below advertisement

'Always Been Shady'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Christy Carlson Romano claimed that Lindsay Lohan insulted her while at a Los Angeles hotel.
Source: MEGA

Christy Carlson Romano claimed that Lindsay Lohan insulted her while at a Los Angeles hotel.

She continued, "And then I was at the Cheateau and then she was kind of like glancing my way and she goes, 'I guess they’re letting anyone in here.'"

Despite the "shady" remark, Romano doesn't hold it against the Freaky Friday star, 40, and said she got "points for being savage."

Article continues below advertisement

Christy Carlson Romano and Lindsay Lohan Were 'Same Era' of Disney Fame

Photo of Christy Carlson Romano and Lindsay Lohan rose to fame in the early 2000s on Disney.
Source: MEGA

Christy Carlson Romano and Lindsay Lohan rose to fame in the early 2000s on Disney.

The Even Stevens star acknowledged that she and the Mean Girls actress were "very much in the same era" of Disney fame, when young stars were often pitted against one another.

Romano has since put the drama behind her, adding, "I think everyone has grown into these different lifestyles too, like, where Lindsay is, where Hilary [Duff] is, like, where I am, it’s all so weird."

MORE ON:
Christy Carlson Romano

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Christy Carlson Romano Bears All in New Memoir

Photo of Christy Carlson Romano's memoir 'Once Upon a Timewreck: The Rise and Fall of a Child Star' was released on October 6.
Source: MEGA

Christy Carlson Romano's memoir 'Once Upon a Timewreck: The Rise and Fall of a Child Star' was released on October 6.

Romano is currently promoting her memoir, Once Upon a Timewreck: The Rise and Fall of a Child Star, which hit bookshelves on Tuesday, October 6, where she addressed another awkward moment with The Parent Trap star.

At the time, Romano said she was trying to connect with Lohan over the actress' dislike of her Cadet Kelly costar, 39.

"I walk over and ramble some lame, drunken bulls--- that sounds like I am some superfan,” she recalled. "Lindsay stares at me blankly for a second and smiles, but I can tell she’s annoyed by me. I have no clue what else to say. I’m so humiliated that I just walk back to my table and refill my drink."

Christy Carlson Romano Addressed Relationship With Shia LaBeouf

Photo of Christy Carlson Romano and Shia LaBeouf are no longer in contact.
Source: MEGA

Christy Carlson Romano and Shia LaBeouf are no longer in contact.

Romano also spoke at length about working with Shia LaBeouf, who played her little brother on Even Stevens, which ran from 2000 to 2003.

"It’s like the whole crew is constantly trying to pit [Shia and me] against each other," she wrote.

Though the pair are no longer in contact, she doesn't blame the show for their falling out.

"I honestly think that that relationship played out the way that it was meant to play out," she continued. "It’s interesting to see it play out over time from the hindsight of 40-year-old me, looking back like, ‘Oh, so that’s how that was meant to go."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.