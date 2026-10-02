or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Shia LaBeouf
OK LogoNEWS

Cristy Carlson Romano Reveals Why She Didn't Click With Shia LaBeouf on 'Even Stevens': 'Like Oil and Water'

Split image of Cristy Carlson Romano and Shia LaBeouf.
Source: MEGA

Christy Carlson Romano said her and Shia LaBeouf's different upbringings led to clashes during their time on 'Even Stevens.'

Oct. 2 2026, Published 8:28 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Cristy Carlson Romano said her sharply different upbringing from Shia LaBeouf helped explain why they struggled to connect while working together on Even Stevens.

"It was oil and water," the former Disney Channel star recalled during a September 29 episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Their Childhoods Shaped Their Dynamic

Split image of Cristy Carlson Romano and Shia LaBeouf.
Source: MEGA

Cristy Carlson Romano said she'd been raised with structure, while LaBeouf's childhood was chaotic and vagrant.

The 42-year-old connected her difficult relationship with LaBeouf to the contrasting environments in which they grew up. She described LaBeouf's childhood as "vagrant, fun, but also very chaotic and very scary."

Romano, by contrast, grew up in a more structured and disciplined environment.

Despite the differences she described, Romano praised LaBeouf's initiative early in his career. She called him "a legend" for finding his own manager by contacting people listed in a phone book.

Article continues below advertisement

She Was Raised Like Ren Stevens

Image of Cristy Carlson Romano.
Source: MEGA

Cristy Carlson Romano compared her strict, 'type A' upbringing directly to Ren, the meticulous character she played.

The Kim Possible voice actor stated that her upbringing prepared her to approach the set with a very different mindset.

"You know your lines, you hit your marks, you don't mess up, you're a New York kid," she remarked.

She described that mentality as "type A" and "exactly like" Ren Stevens, the meticulous older sister she portrayed on the series.

The contrast between her and LaBeouf's personalities became part of the show's appeal

Romano played the highly organized older sister, while LaBeouf portrayed her younger brother Louis during the show's 2000–2003 run.

MORE ON:
Shia LaBeouf

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She Wished They'd Been There for Each Other

Image of Cristy Carlson Romano.
Source: MEGA

Romano expressed regret that individual childhood battles kept her and Shia LaBeouf from supporting each other.

Romano recently revisited her years working with LaBeouf on Even Stevens on Instagram by sharing a throwback photograph of herself with LaBeouf and his father, Jeffrey LaBeouf.

"Shia and I spent 3 years of our lives right next to each other in adjoining trailers, both of us enduring painful childhoods," she wrote. "If only we could have been there for each other, but we were each going through our own battles and could barely take care of ourselves."

Article continues below advertisement

He Snubbed Her on Stage

Split image of Cristy Carlson Romano and Shia LaBeouf.
Source: MEGA

Shia LaBeouf's failure to thank Romano at the 2003 Emmy podium left her feeling deeply hurt and stung.

The actress previously discussed the relationship in a 2021 YouTube video, where she offered a less flattering assessment of their time together.

"Every set has some people that don't get along," Cristy said at the time. "On my set, from time to time it was like, me and Shia, but I think there was other people that didn't gel well as well."

She also recalled feeling hurt after Shia won a Daytime Emmy in 2003 and did not acknowledge her during his acceptance speech.

"He was on the podium. I was sitting there with the rest of our team, and he thanked like everybody at the table. But he didn't thank me," the former child star recalled.

At the time, she said she viewed the series as something they had built together and felt particularly stung by the moment.

Cristy's memoir, Once Upon a Trainwreck: The Fall and Rise of a Child Star, is scheduled for release October 6 and revisits her years as a child performer.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.