Chuck Lorre Initially Said Anna Faris Wasn't 'Appropriate' to Play Leading Star in 'Mom'

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Chuck Lorre revealed that his earlier doubts about Anna Faris were proven right when she stepped away from Mom in 2020. "I initially said no. I wasn’t sure Anna would be appropriate for this kind of material," the king of sitcoms said in his memoir. The actress was cast as Christy Plunkett for seven seasons on the CBS comedy, which followed the life of a mother who struggled with addiction. When Faris left, her character was written off by having Christy move to Washington.

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Lorre Initially Doubted Faris Was Right for 'Mom'

Source: MEGA The 'Mom' co-creator had doubts about Faris playing Christy.

Because the show tackled serious issues such as addiction and personal struggles while also delivering plenty of comedy, its lead star needed to strike a delicate balance between humor and emotional vulnerability. Lorre's concerns weren't necessarily about Faris' ability to carry a sitcom, but rather whether she was the right fit for the show's more challenging material. However, the Mom co-creator eventually reconsidered his casting decision, reflecting on lessons learned from his previous working relationship with Charlie Sheen on Two and a Half Men. "Someone’s personal life is none of my business. The mom in Mom would be, and should be, Anna Faris," he wrote.

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'She Left the Show for Mysterious Reasons'

Source: MEGA The writer and producer said Faris left the sitcom for 'mysterious reasons.'

"After six years, she left the show for mysterious reasons that were not mysterious to anyone on the show," he added in the memoir Sitcom.

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Faris Called Her Seven Years on 'Mom' 'Rewarding'

Source: MEGA The 'Movie 43' star said her time on 'Mom' was rewarding.

In 2020, the actress announced her departure from the series. "The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career. I'm so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience," she said. "While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family." The Overboard actress later explained on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast that the show's long run had taken its toll on her. "I do think the intensity, towards the end, I think I started to lose my focus," she said, describing Mom as "an intense, amazing project."

Faris Almost Quit Acting After 'Mom' Ended

Source: MEGA Faris almost stepped away from the acting world after 'Mom.'