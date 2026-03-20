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Chuck Norris Dead at 86 1 Day After Being Rushed to the Hospital for Medical Emergency

photo of Chuck Norris.
Source: mega

Chuck Norris has died after being taken to the hospital for a medical emergency.

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March 20 2026, Published 10:08 a.m. ET

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Chuck Norris has died after being rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency in Hawaii.

The news was announced via the actor's Instagram page on Friday, March 20.

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'A Devoted Husband'

image of The star's family confirmed the sad news on Instagram.
Source: mega

The star's family confirmed the sad news on Instagram.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace. To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family," the message began.

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'He Lived His Life With Faith'

image of Chuck Norris was married to Gena O'Kelley.
Source: mega

Chuck Norris was married to Gena O'Kelley.

"He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives. While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends. We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us. With love, The Norris Family," the message concluded.

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image of Chuck Norris turned 86 on March 10.
Source: mega

Chuck Norris turned 86 on March 10.

As OK! previously reported, the icon, who was married to Gena O'Kelley, was hospitalized while on the island of Kauai.

It was reported he was in good spirits, as he was training with an instructor and cracking jokes as usual.

Prior to the incident, he marked his birthday in a March 10 Instagram video that showed him boxing with someone.

"I don’t age. I level up," he joked in the caption. "I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love."

Chuck Norris Celebrated His Birthday on March 10

image of Chuck Norris boxed on his birthday.
Source: @chucknorris/instagram

Chuck Norris boxed on his birthday.

"Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know," he signed off his message. "Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes!"

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