Chuck Norris, 86, Rushed to Hospital Due to Medical Emergency in Hawaii

Chuck Norris was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency in Hawaii.

According to a Thursday, March 19, report, the star, 86, had some kind of medical mishap while on the island of Kauai.

Fortunately, the actor is said to be in good spirits.

The report noted that Norris was doing just fine on Wednesday, March 18, as he was training with an instructor and cracking jokes as usual.