Chuck Norris, 86, Rushed to Hospital Due to Medical Emergency in Hawaii
March 19 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET
Chuck Norris was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency in Hawaii.
According to a Thursday, March 19, report, the star, 86, had some kind of medical mishap while on the island of Kauai.
Fortunately, the actor is said to be in good spirits.
The report noted that Norris was doing just fine on Wednesday, March 18, as he was training with an instructor and cracking jokes as usual.
Chuck Norris Sparred on His 86th Birthday
The star proved he was in great shape when he marked his birthday in a March 10 Instagram video that showed him boxing with someone.
"I don’t age. I level up," he quipped in the caption. "I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love."
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"Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know," he signed off his message. "Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes!"
More to come...