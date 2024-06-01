13 Athletes Who Became Actors: Chuck Norris, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and More

Before starring in The Mandalorian, Predator and more Hollywood projects, Carl Weathers focused on playing college football before making his way to the NFL. The Action Jackson star — who died on February 1 at the age of 76 — enrolled at Long Beach City College before transferring to San Diego State University in 1968.

Two years later, the Oakland Raiders signed him as a free agent. The opportunity allowed him to play seven games in the NFL before pursuing a career as an actor.