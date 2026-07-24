Ciara Miller Admits She's 'Nervous' About the Upcoming Season of 'DWTS': 'I'm Ready for the Challenge'

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Ciara Miller is doing her best to prepare for the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. "I gotta stretch. I gotta get in shape. I have to build a little bit of stamina. I am so nervous. I was talking to one of my friends earlier today, and he goes, 'Oh my God, what do you think it's going to be like to dance in front of a live audience?' I was like, 'I actually feel like that's going to be nerve-wracking.' And he goes, 'Well... actually, the whole world'" I was like, 'Okay. No problem.' That actually wasn't a piece of information I needed because I wasn't thinking about it. Maybe I'm going to channel my 10-year-old self when I used to do all my dance recitals. I grew up dancing, but the world is a different... it's a much bigger stage," the reality star, 30, who is celebrating the launch of CELSIUS SPRITZ VIBE® Summer Edition, the brand’s new Sparkling Limoncello Twist flavor inspired by the Italian Amalfi Coast, exclusively tells OK!.

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Source: @ciaramiller___/Instagram Ciara Miller is prepping for 'DWTS.'

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"I don't need to think about that right now. I'm just trying to get in shape, trying to stretch, get some mobility in my back and my hips, and give it everything I've got. But yeah, I'm definitely nervous. I'm also nervous to see who's going to be my partner," she continues.

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The Summer House starlet has been "campaigning" for Val Chmerkovskiy to be her partner, but ultimately, she's "blessed" to be with any of the "talented dancers." "This might sound twisted, but I do want someone who's going to be a little mean, you know? Someone who's really going to drill the dances into me," she notes. "I might suck, and I need someone to be honest with me."

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Source: @lindshubbs/Instagram Ciara Miller is excited for other people to get to know her from 'DWTS.'

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Miller says DWTS has always been on her "bucket list," so it's truly a pinch-me moment for her to be a part of the upcoming cast, which also includes her friend Maura Higgins and Guillermo Rodriguez. "I've been talking about it for the last two or three years. I wanted to do it last year, and then Dylan [Efron] got picked for Dancing With the Stars. I was so happy for him — and also a little annoyed for myself. 'You're going to do great. Obviously we already know that,'" she quips about her Traitors costar. "But it's actually been really nice because now he can tell me all the things I should do, what to expect, and what the process is like. I've wanted to do Dancing With the Stars for so long, and the fact that it's finally happening... I'm fully taking in the whole experience. I'm also a firm believer that everything happens exactly when it's supposed to. So I'm ready for the challenge, and I'm ready for the adventure."

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Source: mega Ciara Miller is thrilled to be competing alongside Maura Higgins.

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It's also nice for Miller to have Higgins to lean on since they both come from the reality TV world. "I'm so excited to pop into her dance studio and just have that camaraderie. I feel like that's one of the most fun parts of the show. Even Guillermo... I'm so excited to meet Guillermo. I was telling my friends, 'I don't even know if he's married or not, but I want to kiss him. I want to be his best friend.' I love watching Guillermo on the carpet. I'm like, 'We have to do a dance together. We have to take a tequila shot together.' Me, him, and Maura. I'm like, 'Guys, this is already perfect.' I can't wait to see who the rest of the cast is going to be," she gushes.

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In the meantime, the Bravo fan-favorite is booked and busy, from training for DWTS to hosting Love Island USA: Aftersun, which is why partnering with CELSIUS for their SPRITZ VIBE Summer Edition, bringing back its seasonal VIBE collection with an all-new Sparkling Limoncello Twist inspired by the refreshing taste of an Italian summer.

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Source: @imkylecooke/instagram Ciara Miller is 'nervous' for 'DWTS.'

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"When they approached me to partner for this flavor a long time ago, I was like, absolutely. My favorite place is Italy, and since I won't be in Italy this summer because I have other commitments, I was like, I'd love to do the Limoncello Twist because I feel like it's a little piece of Italy, even though I can't go. And honestly, I need the energy, okay? There are a lot of things we're doing. I'm on different time zones. I'm still jet-lagged from Fiji. So I need a Celsius next to me at all times because that's truly how I'm getting by," she says.

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Source: CELSIUS Ciara Miller shared their own take on summer, showcasing how CELSIUS SPRITZ VIBE Summer Edition is the perfect fit for every summer moment.