Cindy Crawford Gives Honest Take on Facelifts as She Defends Pal Kris Jenner's Plastic Surgery Makeover: 'To Each His Own'

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Cindy Crawford shared her take on facelifts in a new interview. “I have a pact with a friend of mine, she’s a makeup artist, or was a makeup artist, she’s retired now, her name is Sonia Kashuk,” the '90s supermodel, 60, began on the "Gloss Angeles" podcast that aired on Friday, June 5. “She’s like ‘we’re not doing it, right? We’re not doing it.’ I think to each his own.”

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Cindy Crawford: 'Kris Jenner Looks Amazing'

Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford called Kris Jenner's new look 'amazing.'

That’s not to say facelifts haven’t worked well for others. “Everybody got inundated with it last year with Kris Jenner,” she said. “And I’m friendly with Kris, she looks amazing." Crawford continued, "I mean, is there a right age? Certainly not 20, I’ll tell you that much.” In July 2025, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 70, debuted a new look at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's nuptials

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Cindy Crawford’s Husband Rande Gerber Prefers Her All Natural

Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford revealed that husband Rande Gerber prefers her 'to wear no makeup.''

Crawford married Casamigos founder Rande Gerber, 64, in 1998. Together their children are Presley Gerber, 26, and model Kaia Gerber, 24. “I feel lucky that my husband is very, very against it,” she told the podcast. “He’s like ‘you look beautiful, why?’ He doesn’t even like makeup. He prefers me to wear no makeup. I’ll be like ‘but she looks so good,’ but then I [closes eyes] remind myself ‘no.’”

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Cindy Crawford Advises Holding Off on Hair Dye

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Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford advised against dyeing hair before age 40.

Crawford urges people to resist hair-dyeing too young. “I even tell people ‘don’t color your hair if you don’t have to,’” she said. “Like, you guys, there’s time for that! You really don’t need to do anything until you’re at least 40, but I would say push everything as late as you can because you’re going to be tied to it then.”

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Cindy Crawford Doesn't Fear Aging

Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford called aging 'a gift.'

For Cindy, growing older is a privilege. "There’s parts of it that suck," she told the podcast. "I’ve lost friends already." She added, "I’m one of the lucky ones, guys. Every day that we’re here is such a gift."

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Cindy Crawford Believes in Being Comfortable

Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford wanted others to feel content changing what they want to change.