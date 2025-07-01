Kris Jenner Flaunts New Face in Venice After Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding: Photos
Kris Jenner took her new makeover to international heights.
The Kardashians star, 69, flaunted her alleged facelift while rocking a lavish gown during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's $50 million wedding weekend.
Kris Jenner's Glamorous Venice Outfit
The momager stunned in a purple, off-the-shoulder, floor-length frock from Dolce & Gabbana. She swept her hair into a bun, revealing a sparkling diamond necklace with a gemstone that matched her dress. The billowy design featured a thigh-high slit that bared Jenner's long legs, as well as voluminous sleeves.
Jenner was not the first member of her family to step out in the elaborate outfit, as a few years prior, Kim Kardashian wore the dress and necklace at the Alta Moda show in Puglia.
"DOLCE DOLCE DOLCE” in my best Carrie Bradshaw voice… We’ll always have Venice! 🤍🤍," the reality TV mom captioned a Monday, June 30, Instagram post. "Thank you Jeff and Lauren for the unforgettable memories, we love you!!"
She proceeded to explain to her followers how Kardashian was photographed wearing the dress first, and she was "so in love with it, it was just too beautiful not to bring back for this special weekend!!"
"I may have gotten called out on the family group chat," she teased. "Kim, you’re my inspiration!!"
Jenner's famous friends flooded the comments section with praise for her look.
"Stunning mama K 😍," Malika Haqq wrote.
"Omg @krisjenner you are stunnnnnnning 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️," Rachel Zoe added.
Yris Palmer, Paris Hilton and Olivia Pierson all added heart-eyes emojis.
Meanwhile, fans pointed out her new face.
"Omg she looks younger every day," one user wrote, while another quipped, "Looking more and more like a wax figure in the facial dept."
Did Kris Jenner Get a Facelift?
Jenner's social media share comes amid rumors of a facelift. According to an insider, the mom has been praising her doctor for his recent work and may even want more.
"She says her doctor is a total magician and is bragging that he’s taken 25 years off her face," the source spilled to a news outlet. "She’s thrilled with the results and now the running joke is that she’s actually turning 50 this year, not 70."
Now that her complexion is complete, she's reportedly thinking about getting work done on her body, including "skin tightening, a little lipo and a b----- tweak, just to keep everything looking lifted and youthful."
As OK! previously reported, Jenner's rep confirmed Dr. Steven Levine is credited for her "recent work."
The exact details of her alleged cosmetic surgery have not been revealed, but experts believe she received a combination of several treatments.
"There is no way we can know exactly what was done, but based on the before and after pictures I have seen, it looks like she had some form of a face and mid-face lift, neck lift, skin resurfacing and upper facial procedures," Dr. John Diaz, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills, exclusively told OK!.