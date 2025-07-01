Kris Jenner Flaunts New Face in Venice After Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding: Photos

"DOLCE DOLCE DOLCE” in my best Carrie Bradshaw voice… We’ll always have Venice! 🤍🤍," the reality TV mom captioned a Monday, June 30, Instagram post. "Thank you Jeff and Lauren for the unforgettable memories, we love you!!"

She proceeded to explain to her followers how Kardashian was photographed wearing the dress first, and she was "so in love with it, it was just too beautiful not to bring back for this special weekend!!"

"I may have gotten called out on the family group chat," she teased. "Kim, you’re my inspiration!!"