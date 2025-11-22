Claudia Schiffer's Daughter Clementine Turns Heads in Dazzling Push-Up Top: Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Claudia Schiffer's daughter, Clementine Vaughn, is making waves with her sizzling style. The 21-year-old flaunted her stunning curves in a revealing white corset top on Instagram, captivating fans on November 17.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @clementinevaughn/Instagram Clementine Vaughn shared new photos showing off her white corset top.

Article continues below advertisement

While posing with friends, Clementine rocked a push-up design accentuated by short puffy sleeves, buckles lining the front and an eye-catching floral pattern. She paired the top with matching silk bottoms and cinched her waist with a brown leather belt laced down the front.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @clementinevaughn/Instagram The model completed the outfit with jewelry and glam makeup.

Article continues below advertisement

Jewelry completed her glam look. Clementine dazzled with a diamond necklace, blue gem earrings and a stylish gold ring. Her makeup featured dewy foundation, rosy cheeks, and bold black eyeliner, which made her blue eyes pop. She styled her blonde hair in a glamorous middle-part blowout. “🏜️🏜️🏜️,” Clementine captioned her stunning post, which sparked a flurry of compliments from fans. “She Is THE MOMENT 🔥,” one user exclaimed, while another declared, “Oh my gawd my sister is HAWT.” A third chimed in, “Hottest human.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @clementinevaughn/Instagram Clementine Vaughn has posted bold fashion looks before.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time Clementine showcased her figure. In April, she stunned followers with a sultry mirror selfie wearing a dress with a plunging neckline and sheer bodice that accentuated her shape.

Article continues below advertisement

Clementine once shared her views on fashion in a Vogue interview, noting, “My mum sees the trends through me,” referring to her supermodel mother. “But her wardrobe has a lot of cavities.” She also cited Carolyn Bessette Kennedy as her style icon, praising her chic and timeless outfits.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The star said her mom inspires her style, but she wants her own career.

Article continues below advertisement

While standing in her mother's shadow, Clementine is eager to carve out her own path. “I want to see the start of it — the hustle and bustle,” she said, adding that she was "born holding a paintbrush" and frequently showcases her art on social media.