Article continues below advertisement
Claudia Schiffer's Daughter Clementine Turns Heads in Dazzling Push-Up Top: Hot Photos

split photo of Claudia Schiffer and Clementine Vaughn
Source: MEGA; @clementinevaughn/Instagram

Clementine Vaughn stunned in a striking corset as she posted the steamy look on Instagram.

Profile Image

Nov. 22 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Claudia Schiffer's daughter, Clementine Vaughn, is making waves with her sizzling style.

The 21-year-old flaunted her stunning curves in a revealing white corset top on Instagram, captivating fans on November 17.

image of Clementine Vaughn shared new photos showing off her white corset top.
Source: @clementinevaughn/Instagram

Clementine Vaughn shared new photos showing off her white corset top.

While posing with friends, Clementine rocked a push-up design accentuated by short puffy sleeves, buckles lining the front and an eye-catching floral pattern. She paired the top with matching silk bottoms and cinched her waist with a brown leather belt laced down the front.

image of The model completed the outfit with jewelry and glam makeup.
Source: @clementinevaughn/Instagram

The model completed the outfit with jewelry and glam makeup.

Jewelry completed her glam look. Clementine dazzled with a diamond necklace, blue gem earrings and a stylish gold ring. Her makeup featured dewy foundation, rosy cheeks, and bold black eyeliner, which made her blue eyes pop. She styled her blonde hair in a glamorous middle-part blowout.

“🏜️🏜️🏜️,” Clementine captioned her stunning post, which sparked a flurry of compliments from fans. “She Is THE MOMENT 🔥,” one user exclaimed, while another declared, “Oh my gawd my sister is HAWT.”

A third chimed in, “Hottest human.”

image of Clementine Vaughn has posted bold fashion looks before.
Source: @clementinevaughn/Instagram

Clementine Vaughn has posted bold fashion looks before.

Claudia Schiffer

This isn't the first time Clementine showcased her figure. In April, she stunned followers with a sultry mirror selfie wearing a dress with a plunging neckline and sheer bodice that accentuated her shape.

Clementine once shared her views on fashion in a Vogue interview, noting, “My mum sees the trends through me,” referring to her supermodel mother. “But her wardrobe has a lot of cavities.” She also cited Carolyn Bessette Kennedy as her style icon, praising her chic and timeless outfits.

image of The star said her mom inspires her style, but she wants her own career.
Source: MEGA

The star said her mom inspires her style, but she wants her own career.

While standing in her mother's shadow, Clementine is eager to carve out her own path. “I want to see the start of it — the hustle and bustle,” she said, adding that she was "born holding a paintbrush" and frequently showcases her art on social media.

In an outing in August 2024, both mother and daughter exhibited their fashion sense in coordinating outfits while strolling through New York City. Clementine wore baggy blue jeans with an off-the-shoulder crewneck, topped off with a delicate gold necklace and black Adidas sneakers.

Schiffer matched with bootcut jeans, tucking a brown plunging sweater into her pants, accessorizing similarly with a gold pendant necklace, oversized sunglasses and a woven purse.

